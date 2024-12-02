148th Fighter Wing Recruits 101 Airmen in Fiscal Year 2024

Photo By Audra Flanagan | 148th Operations Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. James Grandaw (left),...... read more read more Photo By Audra Flanagan | 148th Operations Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. James Grandaw (left), administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Connor McDonald (right) at the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard on Dec. 10, 2024. McDonald is a prior service Weather Specialist who enlisted in the Air Force in 2016. The Minnetonka-native was stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. He deployed to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan in 2018, Al Udied Air Base, Qatar in 2021, and Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in 2024. McDonald and his family now reside in the Twin Cities where is an engineering student at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan) see less | View Image Page

The 148th Fighter Wing is rewriting the playbook on recruiting success, finishing fiscal year 2024 with a historic 101 enlistments, the highest number recorded for the wing in the past 20 years. With a small but mighty team led by the Tech. Sgt. Paige Feete, the recruiters have strengthened their connection with the community, energized their mission, and contributed to the future of the 148th Fighter Wing.



This year, the team didn’t just meet expectations, they shattered them.



Feete transferred to the 148th from active duty earlier this year, bringing a wealth of experience, enthusiasm, and a passion for service. From Security Forces to Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to her role as a recruiter, Feete has proven she’s up for any challenge.



She’s not alone. The team, Tech. Sgt. Madison Moritz, Tech.Sgt. Erik Hjelden, Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smart, Tech. Sgt. Teagan Emberson, and Staff. Sgt. Emma Alvarez, have risen to the occasion, leaning into a strategy that’s as innovative as it is impactful.



“We’re so proud of the success of the shop, they've been able to thrive in an incredibly high pressure and demanding environment,” states Col Ryan Kaspari, Mission Support Group Commander, 148th Fighter Wing.



This year, recruiting wasn’t just about filling slots, it was about forging relationships. The team doubled down on high school and community events, meeting potential recruits where they are.



“We’ve leaned heavily into schools and social media, but the real success has been through word-of-mouth referrals,” Feete said. “Thank you to all the Bulldogs who’ve brought their friends and family to us!”



The strategy paid off in dividends, not just in numbers but in reach. The 148th has a positive presence in the community, with Bulldog pride becoming a recruitment tool in its own right.



The numbers speak for themselves. The 148th achieved 101.09% end strength and retained 93.27% of its members. In fact, demand is so high that most positions have a “wait list,” with only two AFSCs currently accepting applicants. One of the first times ever for the 148th Fighter Wing.



A cornerstone of the recruiting team’s success this year has been the overwhelming support from current members. Unit referrals, where Bulldogs recommend their friends, family, and colleagues, have become a major driver for the unprecedented enlistment numbers. These personal connections not only bring in recruits who are already familiar with the wing’s culture but also help build an unshakable sense of community.



The success of the 148th Fighter Wing’s recruiting team reflects a broader truth about the wing itself: its strength lies in its people. From active outreach in schools and communities to the personal endorsements of proud members, every effort has built a stronger, more connected Bulldog family. With demand at an all-time high and new incentives for referrals rolling out soon, the wing is poised to continue its legacy of excellence.