Team Moody demonstrates mission capability to ACC command team

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 2-3, 2024, to engage with Flying Tiger and Spartan Airmen from the 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, recognizing their dedication and contributions to national defense.



During the visit, the leadership team observed an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) demonstration, met with Airmen across various units, and observed firsthand how they support and enhance Air Force mission readiness.



“Several years ago, agile combat employment was just a concept on PowerPoint,” Wilsbach said during a base all-call. “Today, I saw it across the base – you guys really integrate it into your every day.”



Moody AFB’s mission encompasses a wide range of operations, including close air support, combat search and rescue, combat weather, base defense, and tactical air control — all critical components for ACE in austere environments.



ACC has prioritized force readiness, capability enhancements, and modernization initiatives, and the ACC command team emphasized the importance of Moody AFB’s role in achieving these goals. Their visit provided insight into how the base’s Airmen, equipment, and mindset contributes to the Air Force’s overall mission.



“You need to innovate using the things you already have, and make your tactics, techniques and procedures better,” said Wilsbach. “You can also innovate here at the local level so that you can modernize yourselves.”



Staff Sgt. Levi McCollister, 41st Rescue Squadron special missions aviator from the 23rd Wing, spoke to the command leaders about the unique challenges and rewards of working within a unit focused on combat search and rescue.



“Our mission is unlike any other and knowing that we’re out there helping to bring people back safely is a powerful motivator,” McCollister said.



Meanwhile, Capt. Mati Selazek, 15th Air Support Operations Squadron flight commander from the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing, highlighted the importance of tactical air control and coordination with ground forces.



“Our role is to command Air Force special warfare elements in the conduct of surveillance, reconnaissance, and Joint Terminal Attack Controller functions,” Selazek said. “The Tactical Air Control Party operators in the 93rd AGOW are critical in the future fight.”



Like TACPs, Airmen in every specialty are critical. Gen. Wilsbach and Chief Wolfe emphasized this notion during their all-call while explaining ACC’s priorities.



When referencing ACC’s motto, “People first, mission always,” Chief Wolfe elaborated on the idea.



“What that really means to me is ‘team,’” Wolfe said. “I’d love for you all to think about that for a bit and just take into consideration what your contribution is to the team.”



Chief further explained that Airmen should think about how their decisions affect the team rather than the individual, boasting the intrinsic reward of helping others. As an example of this idea, he referenced the recent selfless acts contributed by Team Moody’s hurricane recovery team.



“The more people we have concentrating in that direction, the rest of [ACC’s] priorities will take care of themselves,” Wolfe added.





The command team’s visit underscored ACCs commitment to understanding the unique operational capabilities at Moody AFB and supporting the Airmen responsible for fulfilling the base’s multifaceted mission.



“I am so proud of every one of you,” Wilsbach said. “We were only here a short while, but we are very impressed with what is happening here at Moody.”



Team Moody’s Airmen welcomed the opportunity to share their experiences and insights with the ACC team, reflecting the spirit of service and excellence that defines their work.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 09:39 Story ID: 487298 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody demonstrates mission capability to ACC command team, by SrA Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.