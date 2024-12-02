Air Combat Command team visits Robins AFB

Photo By Patrick Sullivan | U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, Cindy Wilsbach,...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Sullivan | U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, Cindy Wilsbach, wife of Gen. Wilsbach, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, greet Robins Air Force Base leadership and their spouses after arriving for a tour at Robins AFB, Georgia, Dec. 2, 2024. During their visit, Wilsbach and Wolfe met with units and leaders across the base to ensure alignment with ACC goals and to recognize the contributions of the Airmen at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, and their spouses, Cindy Wilsbach and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, visited Robins Air Force Base Dec. 2, 2024, to highlight the base's important role in supporting ACC objectives and national defense.



During their visit, they met with units and leaders across the base to ensure alignment with ACC goals and to recognize the contributions of the Airmen at Robins AFB.



"The 461st Air Control Wing and the larger Air Combat Command team stationed at Robins AFB have undergone significant evolutions to meet the changing needs of the United States Air Force," said Col. Adam Shelton, 461st ACW commander. "Our goal is to ensure that all aspects of our operations contribute seamlessly to ACC's priorities, reinforcing the Air Force's readiness and effectiveness. This visit provided us a chance to show the ACC command team what has been done so far, highlight areas where assistance is needed, and forecast the directions we are poised to trailblaze."



While at the 461st ACW, Wilsbach and Wolfe discussed changes in the mission and the evolution of command and control operations, including future developments for the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, or “Kingpin”, to be restructured under the 461st ACW, increasing command and control capabilities.



Furthermore, the recent addition of the 5th Combat Communications Group to the 461st ACW command structure brings expeditionary communications to the wing’s existing command and control mission – making it the first active duty C3 wing in the Air Force and a unique asset for the ACC mission.



The command team also engaged in briefings with a number of units across the installation, discussing wins, challenges, growth and evolutions taking place in Robins’ ACC units.



"We've been here for a few hours, and one of my biggest takeaways is the collaboration that's happening between units that are represented here, to include the Air National Guard (with the 116th Air Control Wing)," said Wilsbach. "I really like what I see, and a lot of it has to do with the commanders and the senior enlisted leaders that are setting up the environment so everybody here can be collaborative in what they do."



Reflecting this evolution are the recent activations of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Group in November as well as the activation of the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron last year at Robins.



The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex was another key stop, including a visit to the F-15 and C-130 aircraft Programmed Depot Maintenance facilities to see advancements in maintenance processes that keep legacy aircraft ready. It is this PDM process and other Air Force Materiel Command support missions that keep these ACC weapon systems ready, flying and lethal.



During an all-call with Airmen, Wilsbach and Wolfe emphasized the need for collaboration, readiness, innovation and resilience.



The command team also talked about readiness and resilience, encouraging Airmen to evaluate their preparedness in all areas – physical, mental and professional.



"Readiness is a lot about relationships,” said Wolfe. “What's your relationship like with the gym? What's your relationship like with your finances? How about your relationship with the people around you at work? If everybody's individually working on those things, we're going to be in a different place than we are now. It's just a matter of focus."



Wilsbach continued about connectedness.



"If you're not in a unit that feels supportive, then be the person that cares enough about the people that you work around to pay attention and care for them. It's infectious,” said Wilsbach. “You get a couple of people doing this, and pretty soon the whole unit's doing it, and you'll have a unit that is unstoppable.”



The ACC spouse team visited the Chapel Refuge, base housing, dorms, the 78th Medical Group and more in their visit to the installation to see the 78th Air Base Wing’s support to ACC units’ needs.



"The ACC spouses' tour provided valuable insights into the needs of our Airmen and their families," said Col. Sherry Graham, 78th Air Base Wing deputy commander. "It was an excellent opportunity to showcase the efforts of the 78th ABW in supporting quality-of-life initiatives, and the feedback we received from Ms. Cindy and Dr. Doniel will help us enhance those services even further."



Ms. Cindy and Dr. Doniel’s visit focused on the quality of life for Airmen and their families. They met directly with spouses and families to gather feedback and discuss ways to improve support and living conditions for those stationed at Robins AFB.