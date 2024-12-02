Tri-Command Commanding General's Conversation With Republic of Korea Acting Minister of Defense

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – On Dec. 12, 2024, Acting Minister of National Defense Kim Seon Ho held a video teleconference with Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of the Combined Forces Command, United Nations Command, United States Force Korea, and the Senior U.S. Military Officer assigned to Korea (SUSMOAK). They exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed measures to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and combined defense posture.



Gen. LaCamera assured the Acting MINDEF that “we remain prepared to respond to external threats while completely respecting the ROK sovereignty and individual rights. As the Combined Forces Commander, in accordance with our bilateral defense structure, I will work to mitigate any risks to our planned combined training activities, operations and investments, and reassure the ROK population that we stand ready to defend them. As the United Nations Command Commander and the US Force Korea Commander, I will execute my responsibilities for joint readiness, Armistice enforcement, and coalition strength.”



The two sides shared the view that pre-planned U.S.-ROK combined training and exercises must be continuously pursued to maintain the steadfast U.S.-ROK Alliance and a robust combined defense posture. They also pledged to enhance relevant cooperation by keeping all lines of communication open, including through high-level communication and coordination.

