USAG Okinawa Fitness Center: Strengthening Community Wellness Together

Torii Station -- Working out is essential for building a stronger body, but it’s just as important for mental health. Exercise reduces stress, enhances mood, and fosters a sense of connection.



The team at U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s Torii Fitness Center takes pride in creating an environment where people can not only achieve their fitness goals but also build community.



“The fitness center is the most important piece of MWR [Morale, Welfare and Recreation] in the mission of keeping our Soldiers fit to fight,” said Jim Holbert, Sports, Fitness and Aquatics chief. “It provides an outlet for Soldiers and their family members to exercise, relax, participate in events, and even de-stress with a massage after a long day.”



The Torii Fitness Center focuses on providing the best customer service in the Army, offering what Holbert describes as “the best spa in Japan,” along with sports programs, fitness challenges, and running events throughout the year.



“These events allow our patrons to compete against others and provides goals they can work toward, such as preparing for our runs,” said Holbert.



The fitness center hosts more than 25 events annually, with at least two events per month. Highlights include the Commander’s Cup program, Intramural Sports program, Command Sergeant Major Fitness Challenge, Warrior Challenge, and various running events.



None of this would be possible without a dedicated team focused on building relationships and fostering a positive environment.



“Having a great team that is knowledgeable, friendly and has a positive attitude makes our patrons’ experience at the fitness center even better,” Holbert said. “Seeing a smiling face when they walk in makes a huge difference.”



With a fully staffed and experienced team, the fitness center is once again able to offer extended hours, providing access seven days a week. This convenience allows patrons to plan their workouts more easily, without needing to rely on other DoD fitness facilities on Okinawa.



For those who enjoy group activities, the gymnasium is open daily for basketball, dodgeball, or volleyball. The aerobics room is also available for stretching, yoga, core workouts, and other fitness-related activities.



The team continually strives to find new ways to ensure the community can achieve health and balance in their lives.



“We are constantly trying to improve our offerings and services,” Holbert said. “Our goal is to be the best fitness center with the best view here in Okinawa.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 00:50 Story ID: 487281 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Okinawa Fitness Center: Strengthening Community Wellness Together, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.