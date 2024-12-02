Command and controlling in the classroom and at the dorms

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Command and control is the nervous system of a military installation, responsible for ensuring communication between units, and directing resources to accomplish military operations in the most efficient way possible.



The 334th Training Squadron opened a new command post study room at Erwin Manor, one of the non-prior service dorms on base, Dec. 9, 2024. It’s expected to help with education outside the classroom, enabling NPS Airmen to take control of their own mission readiness before entering the operational field.



What once consisted only of a desk, chair and a few white boards is now a fully operational simulator for students to access checklists, scenarios and communication equipment. Demetria Santiago, 334th TRS training manager, said the room provides an opportunity to perform actions and procedures in a modernized, simulated, command post environment.



In October 2023, 2nd Air Force released a technical training transformation memorandum, targeting the necessity of a holistic learning environment for this generation of Airmen. A key emphasis was placed on legacy environments and information systems, including processes, to better meet the demands required for the Great Power Competition, Santiago said.



The study room incorporates the different learning styles of NPS Airmen, providing an academic experience that affords each individual equal opportunities for success.



This new room helps students familiarize themselves with material outside the formal environment of a classroom, while keeping themselves academically ready for what they'll encounter throughout their training, said Patrick Meyers, 334th TRS all-domain command and control instructor supervisor.



Not only does the study room help the students, but the instructors are also looking forward to the impact the study room can have on students, said Staff Sgt. Brian Welsh, 334th Training Squadron ADC2 instructor.



“We are excited for students to be able to use the study room, as it will give them more hands-on time with challenging material and introduce them to more realism,” he said.



Feedback provided by instructors after simulator scenarios assist in identifying objectives students need to review. The trainer in the study room helps bridge potential areas of concern, added Meyers. Using the trainer may also reduce the number of academic days, getting Airmen to the field sooner.



Overall, the study room offers a more realistic experience to students who are practicing emergency or aircraft mission management operations, said Welsh.



“These are two areas that can be very stressful for a new command post operator,” he said. “Hopefully, more time in a life-like environment will better prepare new command post operators to act with confidence and proficiency when released into the career field.”



Anyone interested in shaping the next generation of command post operators and becoming an instructor can access Talent Marketplace on MyVector to apply for the position or for more information.



“Our students are being equipped with the best equipment they can have to succeed,” said Welsh. “You have the opportunity to use this equipment to prepare them for the future.”

