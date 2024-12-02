Naval Medical Center San Diego Celebrates Match Day 2024 Success

Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2024) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) marked another...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2024) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) marked another triumphant chapter in medical education and readiness as Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) students celebrated their residency match results during Match Day 2024, Dec. 11, 2024. In this photo students pose for with their notification letters (from left to right): 2nd Lt. Bailey Schieve – ENT Surgery, Tripler Ensign Ngun "Mimi" Chin – ENT Surgery, Civilian/FTOS 2nd Lt. Jackson Watkins – Internal Medicine, Tripler Ensign Marina Weinberger – Neurology, NCC/Walter Reed 2nd Lt. William Brooks – Family Medicine, NCC/Belvoir 2nd Lt. Karly Steffens – General Surgery, Wright-Patterson 2nd Lt. Suzanna Del Rio – Radiology, Tripler 2nd Lt. John-Paulo Torre – Internal Medicine, NCC/Walter Reed 2nd Lt. Joseph Rhee – Emergency Medicine, Jackson Memorial The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) marked another triumphant chapter in medical education and readiness as Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) students celebrated their residency match results during Match Day 2024.



Military Match Day, a momentous occasion for uniformed medical students nationwide, was particularly significant for NMCSD, a recognized powerhouse in medical force generation. "NMCSD's consistent success on Match Day reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of military medical leaders," said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. "Our trainees are well-prepared to excel in their residencies and contribute to the readiness and health of our force.”



This year, NMCSD-affiliated residents secured residencies in some of the most sought-after programs.



The list of matches includes:



2nd Lt. Bailey Schieve – ENT Surgery, Tripler

Ens. Ngun "Mimi" Chin – ENT Surgery, Civilian/FTOS

2nd Lt. Jackson Watkins – Internal Medicine, Tripler

Ens. Marina Weinberger – Neurology, NCC/Walter Reed

2nd Lt. William Brooks – Family Medicine, NCC/Belvoir

2nd Lt. Karly Steffens – General Surgery, Wright-Patterson

2nd Lt. Suzanna Del Rio – Radiology, Tripler

2nd Lt. John-Paulo Torre – Internal Medicine, NCC/Walter Reed

2nd Lt. Joseph Rhee – Emergency Medicine, Jackson Memorial



“These outstanding results reflect NMCSD’s commitment to excellence in medical training and readiness,” said Capt. (ret.) Natalie Burman, Associate Dean for Regional Education for USUHS. "The dedication of our staff and trainees ensures the highest level of care and readiness for our service members and their families.”



As one of the Navy’s premier medical facilities, NMCSD plays a critical role in shaping the future of military healthcare. Its robust programs, experienced faculty, and cutting-edge resources provide an unparalleled environment for medical education and clinical training.



The match achievements underscore NMCSD’s pivotal role in sustaining the Navy’s medical force and ensuring that military healthcare remains at the forefront of innovation and patient care. As the matched trainees begin their next phase of professional development, they carry with them the skills, values, and experiences that NMCSD instills, ensuring they are well-prepared to serve and lead in the demanding world of military medicine.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!