176th Maintenance Squadron fields helicopter engine test stand

Photo By David Bedard | Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Cody Sonnier (right), speaks with Col. Joshua Armstrong, 176th Wing commander, about the newly fielded T700 Flexible Engine Diagnostic System Dec. 9, 2024, at JBER. The test stand booth is sound-resistant and grants propulsion specialists the ability to test HH-60G Pave Hawk engines without first having to mount them onto the helicopter place load on HH-60G Pave Hawk engines. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

The 176th Maintenance Squadron marked the fielding of a helicopter engine test stand, the first of its kind in the Air National Guard, during a Dec. 9, 2024, ribbon cutting at JBER.



The recently installed T700 Flexible Engine Diagnostics System test stand allows 176th MXS Propulsion Flight maintainers to test the engine without having to install it into a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter.



Col. Michael Cummings, 176th Maintenance Group commander, said the inclusion of the new capability caps a 14-year effort initiated by Senior Master Sgt. Ben Devries, 176th MXS Propulsion Flight Supervisor at the time, when he observed the unit had a C-130 Hercules engine test stand but didn’t have a comparable capability for helicopters.



Devries visited Naval Base San Diego on an information-gathering mission into the Navy’s engine test stand for their MH-60 Seahawks, which are similar to HH-60s. Despite establishing the benefit of fielding the only test stand in Alaska, Devries was unable to secure funding from National Guard Bureau.



The effort continued until when Senior Master Sgt. Troy Freeman, Propulsion Flight supervisor, coordinated the efforts to acquire a refurbished Army unit and secure the funding from NGB.



“So, after 14 years of persistent efforts, the Alaska Air National Guard has successfully acquired a T700 Flexible Diagnostic System test stand funded by the National Guard Bureau,” Cummings said during remarks before the ribbon cutting. “The T700 test stand is a significant milestone being the only one in the Air National Guard and second in the entire Air Force.”



The T700 FEDS comprises a dedicated building with a custom-built ventilation system bringing in fresh air to feed the engine’s intake and drawing out exhaust from the turbine. The brain of the system is housed in a sound-resistant booth where the propulsion specialist can control the engine load with a throttle while gathering crucial diagnostic information.



“A key feature of the FEDS test stand is its ability to verify the flight readiness of turboshaft engines removed from aircraft for maintenance, ensuring they are safe and ready for reinstallation,” Cummings said. “By efficiently testing engines, the FEDS test stand helps reduce maintenance turnaround times, minimizing aircraft downtime and improving operational readiness.”



Beyond enhancing mission readiness, Cummings said the test stand will eventually pay for itself.



“The system is cost effective, helping to reduce maintenance costs by streamlining the testing process and identifying issues early, preventing costly repairs down the line,” he said. “This significant acquisition marks a new era of enhanced engine maintenance and operational efficiency for the Alaska Air National Guard.”



Cummings hailed how the system will save time for 210th RQS Pave Hawk pilots who will spend less time testing engines.



“We get a better product in less time with less operations involvement,” Cummings said. “We can simulate flight parameters in this facility that eliminates the need for it to be on the aircraft with the crew.”



Devries said Propulsion Flight specialists previously had to remove an engine, carry out repair procedures they thought would fix it, but they wouldn’t know if they succeeded in a fix until they reinstalled the unit.



“Anytime we had a repair that was going to take a substantial time or we were just unable to diagnose on the aircraft, we would remove it to the back shop,” Devries said. “We took our best stab at what was wrong, rebuild it, put it together, and then we wouldn’t know until we put it on the helicopter if we had fixed the problem. We had a high percentage of being able to fix the problem the first time, but maybe we had a leak we weren’t able to fix.”



Devries said now the Propulsion Flight can perform break-in runs on the test stand, saving further time on the aircraft and improving safety because without the test stand, the helicopter would have to take flight to conduct a proper engine test.



Cummings said T700 FEDS fielding is an example of innovative Alaska Air National Guard thinking that makes the most of limited resources.



“It is a testament to the Guard culture of efficiency and always looking for a better way to do something – a way to maximize the use of the reduced manpower we have at a lower cost to accommodate our lower resourcing,” he said. “It’s an exciting chapter in the innovation, resilience, dedication and persistence of the 176th Wing culture to get things done in the constant pursuit of excellence.”