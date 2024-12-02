NMFDC welcomes new regional security manager

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Teresa Coon to the team as a...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Teresa Coon to the team as a regional security manager at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 . (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Teresa Coon to the team as a regional security manager, Nov. 18, 2024.



The self-proclaimed tree hugger loves nature and all animals and grew up just north of San Antonio.



We recently asked Coon a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



Q: What was your previous job?



A: I am coming from Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters, located at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC. Prior to that I was at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as the operations security program manager. I handled all security issues regarding OPSEC and information security programs. I’ve developed programs from the ground up and was recognized as having one of the best OPSEC programs in the Navy.



Q: Are you prior service?



A: I was active duty for 11 years as a Master at Arms for the Navy. And I was one of the lucky ones – a military working dog handler. In that role I had the opportunity to deploy multiple times, attached to the Army and in support of other branches.



Q: Describe what you’ll be doing at NMFDC as the regional security manager.



A: In my role I will be the point of contact for all matters regarding personnel and operations security. I will be developing security awareness products and helping keep the command apprised of trending topics in the security world.



Q: What about your new role are you most looking forward to?



A: I’m one of those weird people that love security. I’ve been working in security for the last 25 years. I enjoy educating people about the adversary and what their capabilities are. Security, especially OPSEC is something that you can practice in your daily life even when you’re not a work. There is always someone out there that wants to hurt you or wants your information. I enjoy teaching people how to make it harder for the adversary to be successful and how they can make their information more secure. I’m looking forward to sharing what I know with others.



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?



A: I love to help people, if there’s something I can do to make your job easier or something you need help with don’t hesitate to ask. I am more than happy to assist.



Q: Can you share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?



A: I’m a tree hugger, I love nature and all animals. If I see something that needs saving, I’m all about doing whatever I need to do to save it. I enjoy spending time outside in the yard, planting flowers or pulling weeds. I had a Koi Pond at my last house with 14 Koi, the smallest being 26 inches long. A lot of people do not know, but having Koi fish is very similar to having a dog. They are very intelligent. They know your voice and your vibrations from your steps when you walk. You can also train them to let you pet them. Whenever I wasn’t at work, I was outside with them.



Q: Anything else you would like to add?



A: I’m married to my best friend, and we have a 15-year-old son. We love doing volunteer work and are looking forward to digging in.



Welcome aboard Teresa!