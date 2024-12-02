Aviation spouse leaves bright mark on Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--“Highly decorated” is a term frequently used referring to Soldiers, but not the buildings and classrooms they frequent across installations. Carolyn Brown, Fort Novosel spouse and local artist, saw a need to help decorate an Aviation Captain’s Career Course (CCC) classroom with their updated logo and volunteered her passion for art to do so.



“I’ve always been painting,” said Brown. “I have no memory of starting. I just remember in middle school my parents went in for a conference and the art teacher said really nice things about my art and I didn’t know being good was a thing, I just did it. That was cool to hear at such a young age.”



According to Capt. Tom Brown, Aviation CCC small group leader, his wife has always had a real passion for art and fitness since they first started dating.



“I remember this moment,” she said, “I was walking to the gym in college, and I called Tom saying that I think I know what I want to do when I grow up- I was 22 years old, so I was grown up- but I said I want to make art for a living and be a fitness trainer.”



A known challenge for military spouses is maintaining a career with frequent moves, unpredictable schedules, and the lack of childcare options when family often isn’t close enough to help. Brown knew she wanted to follow her passions but wasn’t sure how that would fit into the life of an Army wife.



“Just this morning, I came from coaching a bootcamp class at the Fortenberry-Colton gym down the street and am here painting this mural at Adams Hall right now. I’m in the middle of doing everything I dreamed of when I made that phone call over a decade ago.”



Volunteerism is strong on Fort Novosel, just last quarter volunteers here saved the Army over $262,000 through post-wide efforts amongst Soldiers, retirees, spouses, and family members. Brown’s volunteer time for the mural, while isn’t complete, totaled over 20 hours.



“It did take a while to get it exactly how I visioned it,” said Brown, “but it is worth it. I honestly have really enjoyed working on this project, it just brings me joy.”



Leaving her vibrant rendition of the A Co. 1-145th logo painted on the wall was a way to inspire and encourage students coming through the course, according to Brown.



“Every captain that comes through the career course will see my artwork during their time here,” said Brown. “It is just cool to think that, even when we go on throughout Tom’s career, this little part of me will remain here on Fort Novosel.”

