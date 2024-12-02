West Virginia Army National Guard Conducts Change of Responsibility

Photo By Edwin Wriston | Imagery taken during the West Virginia Army National Guard Change of Responsibility...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | Imagery taken during the West Virginia Army National Guard Change of Responsibility ceremony held at the West Virginia National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, in Charleston, West Virginia, on December 11, 2024. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron T. Kincaid assumed the role of West Virginia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major from retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Chadwick L. Moneypenny. The WVARNG state command sergeant major represents and advises The Assistant Adjutant General - Army on matters pertaining to policies and actions that affect the nearly 4,000 enlisted Soldiers of the WVARNG. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

The West Virginia Army National Guard conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony at the West Virginia National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, in Charleston, West Virginia, on December 11, 2024.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron T. Kincaid assumed the role of West Virginia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major from retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Chadwick L. Moneypenny.



The WVARNG state command sergeant major represents and advises The Assistant Adjutant General - Army on matters pertaining to policies and actions that affect the nearly 4,000 enlisted Soldiers of the WVARNG.



“The position of state command sergeant major is critical in helping to set culture, shape and direct organizational priorities, instill discipline, build force readiness, and prepare our Soldiers for future threats to include large-scale combat operations,” stated Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, the ATAG – Army, and presiding officer for the day’s ceremony. “Command Sgt. Maj. Moneypenny has served honorably in the position and leaves an incredibly strong legacy in the role for our entire One Guard family.”



The ceremony, held on the Joint Forces Headquarters drill hall floor with more than 100 Guard members, family and friends in attendance, recognized the official change of responsibility through the time-honored tradition of the Army passing of the colors whereby the WVARNG colors are officially passed from the outgoing WVARNG state command sergeant major to the incoming leader.



“Holding ceremonies like this Change of Responsibility provides us the opportunity to honor our heritage and past, to recognize the contributions of the outgoing leader, and to officially welcome the incoming leader and his family to this new role,” added Holt. “Traditions like this help bind us with our past, celebrate our present, and provide the pathway for generations to come.”



The Change of Responsibility ceremony also served as the official retirement ceremony for Moneypenny, marking the completion of his uniformed career spanning more than 32 years of dedicated service to the Nation.





“It has been a great honor to serve my state and nation and to serve alongside some of the greatest Americans this country has ever known,” he said. “My time in uniform has instilled a sense of gratitude of what our servicemembers sacrifice to protect our way of life. And I could not be prouder of our Guard and the positive impacts we have in our local communities as well as around the world.”



Moneypenny was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia, in 1975, and graduated from Lewis County High School in 1993. After graduation, he enlisted in the active duty Army and attended Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and went on to serve assignments in New York, South Korea and Washington state. He served on active duty until 1999 when he came back home to West Virginia and transitioned to the West Virginia Army National Guard assigned to the 1092nd Engineer Battalion.



Gaining knowledge and experience in his career field, Moneypenny continued to rise through the ranks and deployed to Iraq from 2003 to 2004 with the 1092nd. In 2005 he moved on to serve as a platoon sergeant with the 601st Engineer Co., then eventually taking on the role as first sergeant for the 821st Horizontal Construction Co. from 2007-2011, completing another deployment to Iraq.



After returning from his second tour in the Middle East, Moneypenny served as the non-commissioned officer in charge for Task Force Benedum in Bridgeport, West Virginia, before being promoted to command sergeant major and accepting assignment to the 771st Troop Command Battalion. In that role, he worked extensively with the Army Interagency Training and Education Command (AITEC) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) training.



In 2013, he was able to merge his civilian career as a sergeant with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and his military career when he transitioned to become the command sergeant major for the 151st Military Police Battalion.



Moneypenny assumed the role of WVARNG State Command Sergeant Major in December 2020.



“This role has allowed me to have an immense impact on our enlisted force, officer corps and civilian workforce and provided me the ability to directly serve the total force and their families,” Moneypenny stated. “Family support needed during deployments, activations and extended training cycles is one of our most important charges as leaders. I feel confident that Aaron (Kincaid) is the right leader at the right time to continue to advance the organization, maintaining our reputation of excellence and as a premier military organization.”



Moneypenny is married to his wife, Emily, and has four children: Kyle, Katlyn, Savanah, and Steele. His oldest son, Kyle, has followed his father’s example and is both in the WVNG as a part of the 1/150th Cavalry Regiment, and serves as a full-time instructor for AITEC. He praised them for their sacrifices.



“I am blessed by a loving and supportive family,” Moneypenny said. “A family that knew how to fuel a resilient and fighting spirit during the toughest of times in my career. My wife, Emily, has been the most important military advisor I’ve had. She’s been the foundation of wisdom, strength, never quit attitude, and most important, love.”



Moneypenny will continue to serve West Virginia, taking on the civilian role through the West Virginia Military Authority as the Director for the WVNG’s Future Leaders Program, a high school-based leadership curriculum program now available in 15 schools throughout the Mountain State.



His final message to the assembled troops for the ceremony followed his motto, “Attack Life!”



“The greatest weapon in the United States arsenal is the NCO, and the greatest treasure our nation can offer,” Moneypenny said. “Today, the training, education and quality of personnel is the highest it’s ever been and still finding ways to expand that professionalism and leadership. Continue to strive to be your very best. Challenge yourself. Set goals. Be brave. Be humble. And always attack life!”



Assuming the role of Senior Enlisted Advisor – Army from Moneypenny, Kincaid thanked Moneypenny for his leadership and service, then charged the troops with continuing to build their service around the Army Values and Non-Commissioned Officer creed.



“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Command Sgt. Maj. Moneypenny, his wife Emily, and their family for their remarkable 32 years of dedicated service,” stated Kincaid. “Congratulations on this incredible milestone and thank you for your contributions which will always hold a cherished place in our One Guard family.”



“As your state command sergeant major I am committed to working diligently to ensure our Soldiers are fully prepared for upcoming missions, both at the State and Federal levels,” Kincaid said. “We will uphold the Army values and the NCO Creed, prioritizing fundamental training while maintaining discipline as the cornerstone of the Army. We will capitalize on our unique strengths – the NCO Corps – whose unparallelled experience and expertise will guide and support our junior Soldiers.





“It is our mission to help them cultivate the skills and knowledge essential for their success, empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow,” he continued. “Additionally, we will consistently strive to grow our force and prioritize the well-being of our most precious asset – our Soldiers and their families. Together, we will foster an environment that promotes excellence and readiness.”



Kincaid entered the United States Marine Corps in September 1991, attending Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina, then serving assignments at Cherry Point, North Carolina, Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, and Okinawa, Japan. In December of 1998, he transitioned into the WVARNG. His assignments for the WVNG include the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, 193rd Engineer Platoon, 119th Sapper Company, and 111th Engineer Brigade. Kincaid was deployed in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and 2021 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield).



His most recent assignment before assuming the role as Senior Enlisted Advisor – Army was as the G3 sergeant major at JFHQ in Charleston.



Kincaid is married to the former Kelly Elaine Cline of Marietta, Ohio, and has one daughter, Layne. They currently reside in Waverly, West Virginia.