Airmen of Note: Spreading holiday cheer, honoring tradition

The Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force Band, performs for audiences across the nation showcasing their musical skill and precision. As the holiday season approaches, the Airmen of Note prepare for a journey to Montgomery, Alabama, where they will deliver a festive concert celebrating the spirit of the season.



The upcoming performance in Alabama is designed to honor traditions, foster community and share the joy of music. Scheduled to take place at Troy University, the holiday concert features timeless classics, contemporary arrangements and a special tribute to Glenn Miller, a musician whose contributions to big band and jazz music remain influential.



In preparation for this event, the Airmen of Note rehearse daily at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. These sessions involve refining solos, coordinating ensemble performances and finalizing their repertoire.



The band’s selections for the holiday concert includes a variety of seasonal music and arrangements, including works from Maj. Glenn Miller, composer. The inclusion of Glenn Miller’s works highlights his impact on American music and the historical connection between jazz and the U.S. military.



The Airmen of Note was established in 1950 to continue the traditions of Miller Army Air Force dance band, and consists of 17 active-duty musicians and one vocalist. It makes up one of six ensembles of the U.S. Air Force Band.



In addition to the Alabama concert, the Airmen of Note are preparing for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in January 2025. This event will see the band representing the U.S. Air Force in one of the country’s most significant ceremonies. Balancing preparations for both the holiday concert and inauguration demonstrates the ensemble’s versatility and organizational planning.



The presidential inauguration is a hallmark of American democracy, and the service members that make up the U.S. Air Force Band serve as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Air Force. During the inauguration, the ensemble will perform in the parade along Pennsylvania Avenue and at ceremonial events honoring the incoming commander in chief.



“When people see the Air Force Band at the inauguration, I want them to take away that we represent all the men and women of the United States Air Force, and we are a direct representation of them,” said Senior Master Sgt. Luke Brandon, the Airmen of Note director. “The excellence that you see in us is the excellence you are going to see for service members all over the country.”



While managing their busy schedule, the Airmen of Note remain committed to delivering high-quality performances. Performing for diverse audiences – from holiday concertgoers in Montgomery to those witnessing the inaugural festivities – supports their mission of inspiring patriotism and strengthening the connection between the military and the public.



“For me, one of the best parts about the inauguration as a bandsman in the Air Force is you get to work with the joint team – work with the Army, Navy, Coastguard, and we fill in for the Space Force as they don’t have a band, but still they are represented there as well,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Cerovich, the Airmen of Note trombonist. “To just see the team function like that is such a special moment.”



The holiday concert in Montgomery serves as a prelude to the responsibilities awaiting the Airmen of Note in January. Following this event, the ensemble will reunite with the larger U.S. Air Force Band formation to participate in the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



As they prepare for these milestone events, the Airmen of Note continue to exemplify the excellence of the U.S. Air Force Band. From the festive atmosphere of a holiday concert to the historic significance of a presidential inauguration, the Airmen of Note connect and inspire audiences nationwide.

