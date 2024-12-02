CRDAMC hosts annual flu and COVID-19 event

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Nearly 300 beneficiaries conveniently received their vaccinations during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center annual flu or COVID-19 vaccine event hosted by its Army Public Health Nurse department Dec. 7.



The APHN team offered flu shots for eligible beneficiaries 6 months and up and COVID-19 shots for 12 years and older.



The seasonal influenza vaccine is recommended every year for everyone 6 months of age and older with rare exceptions. People at high risk for influenza complications include infants, young children, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, nursing home or long-term care facility residents, and those with underlying health conditions.



"The ultimate goal is that we keep everybody safe," said Cpt. Fernando Garcia, registered nurse at CRDAMC. “Vaccinations keep beneficiaries healthy and help avoid hospital stays.”



These events help ensure everyone in the community, from 6 months to over 65, get their vaccines updated, added Garcia.



Beneficiaries appreciated the efficiency of the APHN team because they got in and out quickly and still had time to enjoy their weekend.



"The event is very convenient, because we don't have to schedule an appointment and, especially on the weekend, it' a good time to just stop by and knock it out, said Heather Deckard, spouse of 2nd Lt. Richard Deckard, clinical laboratory scientist.



"The event ran very smoothly, it was well-organized, and the staff was very polite and nice," said Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Terry Remy, counterintelligence special agent.



Claudia Copas, human resource technician at the medical readiness battalion, and her daughter Ariana,, have received the flu vaccination every year together for more than 10 years.



"It's just convenient and easy, " said Copas. "I feel like the hospital is looking out for us and it's a good thing."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines and the updated 2024-2025 flu vaccines to protect against severe COVID-19 and flu this fall and winter.

According to the CDC, it is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same visit. Data continue to show the importance of vaccination to protect against severe outcomes of COVID-19 and flu, including hospitalization and death.

