NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic CO tours MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Kidd, an air traffic controller assigned to Headquarters...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Kidd, an air traffic controller assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, speaks to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic tour group during a tour at the air traffic control tower’s radar room, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2024. Carey was invited for his first official tour of the installation to receive updates on the progress of MCAS Cherry Point’s facilities and construction operations since assuming command of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Aug. 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page