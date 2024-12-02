Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic CO tours MCAS Cherry Point

    12.11.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Carey and Deputy Assistant of Operations Bethanie Rider toured Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, to see progress of the air station’s facilities and construction projects, Dec. 9, 2024. The tour included a Cherry Point operations overview briefing and visits to Fleet Readiness Center East, the flight line and Navy Boat Docks. This was Carey’s first official tour of MCAS Cherry Point since assuming command, Aug. 8, 2024.

