Norfolk Naval Shipyard begins issuance of individual toolkits to production workforce

Photo By Shelby West | As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) commitment to its workforce, the...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) commitment to its workforce, the Production Resources Department (Code 900) has begun the rollout of providing individual, trade-specific toolkits to its employees, beginning with the Piping Department (Code 960). Members of Code 960’s Insulation Shop (Shop 57) were first to receive the toolkits Sept. 30. see less | View Image Page

As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) commitment to its workforce, the Production Resources Department (Code 900) has begun the rollout of providing individual, trade-specific toolkits to its employees, beginning with the Piping Department (Code 960).

“These are high-quality tools and brand new, straight from the vendor to the kits,” said Laura Herrin, Code 900 Process Improvement Director. “Every toolkit comes with a backpack, headlamp, flashlight, multi-tool, and product line workbook included. The workbooks help with new employees coming in and getting a visual and description of the tools.”

The provided backpacks have multiple pockets for organizing tools, can link to rolling toolboxes for ease of transport, and help free up employee hands for transiting ladders. Headlamps and flashlights further help ensure employee safety in a variety of working environments.

The rollout of individual toolkits across shipyard shops started this fall with Code 960’s Insulation Shop (Shop 57) and Pipefitter Shop (Shop 56). By early November, approximately 550 individual toolkits will be issued to Code 960 personnel.

NNSY’s Piping Group Superintendent Chris Gallihugh said, “This is an effort to ensure that our mechanics have all the tools they need in order to face any task presented before them. We understand that our work varies from day to day and mechanics often spend time waiting to acquire the tools they need to perform their work. By providing these toolkits, we’re able to eliminate that waste. As with all things, our goal is to support non-stop execution of the work, but these toolkits go beyond that. They allow us to show some of the value we place on our mechanics. We wouldn’t expect a surgeon to operate without the proper medical equipment, or a chef to produce elegant meals without ingredients, why would we expect our mechanics to produce quality work without the needed tools? As NNSY continues to procure and deliver toolkits to all shops, we move one step closer to a more prepared workforce.”

Gallihugh added, “Feedback has been positive. However, as our teams get into the daily use of these kits, we will inevitably realize some adjustments that need to be made. It is imperative that we take stock of any improvements and suggestions given by our mechanics to further hone the usefulness and applicability of these kits.”

Herrin said her team is incorporating employee feedback through a survey included with each toolkit. “This will be constantly evolving,” she said. “Once the first kits are gone, we can adjust the next round of kits with any new tools. We’re all about new, innovative and ergonomic tooling to help the workforce.”

With the variety of trades and specialized work performed at NNSY, it’s estimated there could be as many as 40 different types for up to 5,000 toolkits for production personnel. The Shipfitter Shop (Shop 11) of NNSY’s Structural Division (Code 920) is next to issue toolkits. Having spent the past several months working through the procurement process to meet NNSY leadership’s commitment for individual toolkits, Herrin is thankful for all the support she’s received during this process from Code 500 (Supply Department) as well as an assisting contractor.

Code 530 Inventory Management Specialists Ovenia Hendrickson and Vanessa Jenkins have been working through the Job Material List (JML) requirements and ensuring the needed items stayed on track. “We have been working through what we need in the timeframe, sending the JMLs, checking on materials being delivered, and notifying about any delays,” said Jenkins. “When we started the process of the JMLs, we decided to pre-stage what we needed and then determine the quantities, which has helped.”

“Code 500 has been instrumental in making this a reality. These are my superstars!” Herrin said of Hendrickson and Jenkins. “I’m so happy that we are now seeing the fruit of our labor. I don’t know who is happier, me or all our people getting their own toolkits!”

“It was awesome to be there to see our Code 960 teammates receive our first sets of individual toolkits!” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “We made this commitment as part of better supporting our people and positioning us for success in our day-to-day production work. Thank you to our Code 900 and Code 500 teams for helping make this a reality. Press forward team!”