Steel City Spark Cell Tackles Innovation Through Robotics and Defense Events

The Steel City Spark Cell continues to galvanize its role as an active leader in the robotics and technology community, engaging in two high-profile events in October and November. By collaborating with small businesses at the 2024 Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day and the Defense & Innovation Summit, the team has further strengthened Pittsburgh’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.



The Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day, held Nov. 20, brought together over 130 exhibitors and more than 4,000 attendees, showcasing cutting-edge robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence solutions. Thousands of attendees, ranging from business leaders and tech enthusiasts to job seekers and curious minds, explored groundbreaking technologies reshaping industries and everyday life. The free event featured live demonstrations and interactive exhibits, providing a glimpse into the future of human-technology interaction.



Capt. Jessica Ellis, Steel City Spark Cell’s chief innovation officer, reflected on the significance of the event.



“It’s inspiring to see how much the Air Force innovation community has grown over the past two years, establishing a solid presence in this space,” said Ellis. “I’m excited to continue tackling real-world challenges within the DoD through collaborations with our incredible industry and academic partners.”



The Spark Cell’s involvement in the Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day came on the heels of their participation in the Defense & Innovation Summit. This summit connected Pittsburgh-based robotics and AI companies with the U.S. Department of Defense and other national security organizations. The event underscored Pittsburgh’s strategic importance in developing modern deterrence capabilities, with contributions from the Army Futures Command, the Air Force, the Space Force, and other key players.



“It was great to connect with industry leaders and workshop solutions to the unique challenges we face in the DoD and the Air Force Reserve,” said Ellis. “We connected with several companies and I look forward to discovering more at the next event.”



During the summit, participants engaged with organizations such as the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), NavalX, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the U.S. Army’s Test and Evaluation Command. These interactions reinforced the region’s growing reputation as a center for innovation and defense collaboration.



With a focus on addressing real-world challenges, the Steel City Spark Cell’s recent efforts highlight the critical role that partnerships between the military, industry, and academia play in driving technological progress. As these relationships deepen, Pittsburgh continues to solidify its position as a hub for robotics and defense innovation.

