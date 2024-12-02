Drones Fly, Rockets Soar: NAWCWD at STEAM Day

OXNARD, Calif. – On Dec. 7, 115 students from the Oxnard Union High School District participated in the eighth annual STEAM Day at Oxnard High School, featuring two interactive exhibits presented by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.



The event provided students an opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through hands-on activities. Two interactive sessions led by NAWCWD — the "Game of Drones" exhibit and the Straw Rocket Challenge — were among the highlights.



Julio Almazan, an operations research analyst at NAWCWD led students in the Straw Rocket Challenge, which brought engineering principles to life. He introduced the engineering design cycle in accessible terms: identify a problem, brainstorm solutions, design, test, and refine.



"Engineering is about solving problems creatively," Almazan said. "It's not just about building something — it's about asking, 'How can we make this better?'"



His enthusiasm filled the classroom as he guided students through designing their own straw rockets and built one himself using straws, paper, and tape to demonstrate the techniques.



As they worked, Almazan encouraged them to think critically, asking questions like, "What happens if you make the fins larger? How does the angle of launch affect its distance?"



Once the rockets were complete, the students took turns launching them at a classroom target, testing their designs. The room erupted in cheers as some rockets hit their mark while others inspired discussions on what could be improved.



"This is the heart of STEM," Almazan said. "It's about experimenting, learning from what doesn't work, and trying again. The process applies whether you're building rockets or solving real-world problems."



At the "Game of Drones," students got behind the controls of small commercial drones, flying them in a netted space to learn about flight dynamics.



Nancy Sanders, a human resource specialist at NAWCWD, guided students through the exhibit and encouraged them to try out new skills. Sanders explained that giving students hands-on experiences with technical fields helps them see the possibilities and imagine a future in these areas.



“These activities show them how fun and meaningful technical fields can be," Sanders said. “This is where the seeds of innovation are planted.”



Using a remote launcher, they also fired foam projectiles at the drones. This activity taught students about trajectory, timing, and precision while showing how drone technology is used in real-world defense scenarios.



For plenty of students, math and science feel like code words for “impossible." But Monica Phillippe, career education director with the Oxnard Union High School District, has a different take — show them how these “tough” subjects solve real-life problems and watch the light bulbs go off.



"Math and science can be intimidating, but when students see how these skills apply in real-world situations, it becomes exciting and achievable," Phillippe said. "Seeing these skills in action inspires and builds confidence."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:03 Story ID: 487206 Location: OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US