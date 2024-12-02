SCHOLARSHIPS FOR MILITARY CHILDREN: Fisher House Foundation now accepting applications for 2025-2026 academic year

By Mike Perron, public affairs specialist

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Fisher House Foundation’s Scholarships for Military Children program (https://www.fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/scholarships-for-military-children/) is accepting applications for academic year 2025 – 2026, now through Feb. 12.



The program, entering its 25th year, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of America’s fighting force and celebrates the commissary’s role in enhancing military quality of life.



Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping service members, veterans and their families, administers the program. The program has awarded more than $24,126,000 in scholarships over the last 24 years, selected from a pool of more than 123,270 applicants.

For scholarship year 2025-26, Fisher House Foundation will award 500 scholarship grants of $2,000 each. The selection process will begin immediately following the application deadline of Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. PST.



“With Scholarships for Military Children headed into its 25th year, it remains an honor and a pleasure for us at the Defense Commissary Agency [DeCA] to partner with a foundation so dedicated to the military community and families,” said Todd Heasley, DeCA’s scholarships program liaison. “It is a true blessing to see the investment in military children toward their ultimate success.”



Funding for the program comes from commissary business partners and other contributions to Fisher House Foundation designated specifically for scholarship programs.



“As a military veteran and an Army father, I understand firsthand the sacrifices these incredible young people make and the determination they show in building their futures,” said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation director of community relations. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support of our partners at the Defense Commissary Agency, this program has a profound impact on the lives of students and military families each year.”



Selection qualifications are straightforward. Requirements include completing the application; submission of the student’s official transcript indicating a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for high school applicants, or college transcript indicating a cumulative minimum GPA of 2.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for students already enrolled in college; and a 500-word essay. The subject of this year’s essay is listed at the militaryscholar.org website under “Scholarships for Military Children.”



Eligibility for the program is determined using the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System database. Applicants should ensure that they, as well as their sponsor, are enrolled in the DEERS database and have a current military dependent ID card. The applicant must also be planning to attend or already be attending an accredited college or university, full time, in the fall of 2025 or be enrolled in a program of studies designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.



Applicants who are awarded a full scholarship to attend a college or university or receive an appointment to one of the service academies or affiliated preparatory schools are not eligible to receive funds from this program. A full scholarship is usually defined as one that provides for payment of tuition, books, lab fees and other expenses.



All rules and requirements for the Scholarships for Military Children program, as well as links to frequently asked questions are available at militaryscholar.org.



“Our partnership with Fisher House Foundation represents more than just a collaboration – it’s a commitment to military families' futures,” said Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “This scholarship program doesn’t just offer financial aid; it opens doors for military children to pursue their academic dreams.



“I’ve seen firsthand how these opportunities transform lives, and I strongly encourage every eligible military family to apply,” Rivers added. “This program truly embodies our dedication to supporting service members beyond their active duty – it’s an investment in the next generation of leaders.”



Fisher House Foundation also has a free, easy to use custom scholarship search engine tailored to military families called “Scholarships for Service.” It’s available for both mobile devices and desktop computers at militaryscholar.org.



Charity Navigator, a non-profit which assesses the cost-effectiveness and overall health of a charity’s programs through comprehensive ratings, has rated Fisher House Foundation four out of four stars and a perfect score of 100 points. The Foundation also remains one of only four military and veteran organizations with an A+ rating from CharityWatch and received the 2024 Candid Platinum Seal for Transparency again this year.

