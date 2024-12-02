Port Dogs deliver holiday cheer to Pituffik Space Base

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — For over 20 years the U.S. Air Force has sustained a channel mission to provide essential food supplies to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. As part of this mission, the 305th Aerial Port Squadron delivered essential goods including pine trees to Pituffik Space Base from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, Nov. 27, 2024.



Despite changes in logistics over time, the channel mission's core objective remains steadfast: ensuring the Arctic base’s commissary is well-stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods and frozen items. This year’s addition of pine trees also ensured that Pituffik’s personnel could add some holiday cheer to their home away from home.



“This channel mission is absolutely crucial for Pituffik,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Mason Luehman, 305th APS officer in charge. “They do not have the ability to produce what we provide from local sources, so without our support, Pituffik would be unable to sustain its mission.”



The operation is one of many that exemplify the 305th APS mission to enable Rapid Global Mobility. Activated on Dec. 27, 1965, the 305th APS, formerly the 438th APS, is one of four “Super Ports” in the continental United States. It generates, mobilizes, and deploys sustainment cargo and personnel to global locations, including Greenland, the Azores, Europe, and Africa. With a vision of being “America’s Port of Choice,” the squadron operates 24/7, leveraging the expertise of more than 450 officers, enlisted, and civilian personnel.



Channel missions such as this rely on a coordinated effort between the Air Force and a logistics contractor. Each shipment typically uses a Boeing 757 aircraft, with the number of participating Airmen varying weekly depending on the volume of cargo. In some weeks, as many as 180 Airmen contribute to the operation to ensure supplies reach their destination.



“Timeliness is what this mission is all about, both here and abroad,” Luehman stressed. “We are at risk of having rations spoil before delivery, and Pituffik could face a shortage of essential food items if not delivered on time. We will accomplish this mission no matter what.”

This holiday season brought a special request from the Pituffik commander: the inclusion of trees in the shipment to bring a festive touch to the remote Arctic outpost.



“We have not included trees in this mission previously, which added a new logistical dimension to the long-standing operation” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garret Brockman, 305th APS aerial transportation specialist. “It’s reassuring to know that we’re able to provide additional support during this time of year beyond staple food rations.”



305th APS professionals service all aircraft arriving and departing the base. They have also supported nearly every major military contingency and humanitarian operation since 1994. The team’s ‘Can Do’ commitment to their mission now ensures that Pituffik’s residents not only receive vital provisions, but also a touch of home and holiday cheer in one of the most isolated regions on Earth.

