In April 2024, Kirtland Air Force Base achieved a major milestone with the installation of the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at the 377th Air Base Wing Command Post. This $600 million Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication upgrade modernizes Cold War-era communications equipment, ensuring robust connectivity for nuclear and non-nuclear missions.



GASNT leverages Advanced Extremely High Frequency and MILSTAR satellite networks, advanced encryption, and multi-frequency capabilities to enhance resilience and redundancy against jamming and cyber threats. Electromagnetic pulse hardened and capable of operating in austere or CBRN environments, GASNT ensures seamless communication between aircrews, command centers, and support teams.



This system strengthens the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to execute USSTRATCOM missions, delivering critical real-time data and supporting Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives. GASNT exemplifies innovation, reinforcing the nation’s readiness amidst evolving global threats.

Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Story: Kirtland Air Force Base Receives Cutting-Edge Communications System, by A1C Donnell Schroeter