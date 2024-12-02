Expanded Circuit Rider Program at Cannon Air Force Base Enhances Access to Specialty Care

Photo By Senior Airman Drew Cyburt | U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Drew Cyburt | U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander, receives her first salute during an assumption of command ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 14, 2023. The Circuit Rider program was a proposed solution during the medical support summit held at Cannon AFB in September of 2023. The summit was held to identify barriers and facilitate solutions to improve healthcare for the 27th Special Operations Wing personnel and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt) see less | View Image Page

The 27th Special Operations Medical Group has expanded the Circuit Rider Program at Cannon Air Force Base to address the accessibility of medical specialty care, offering certified specialists in a range of fields. Since its inception in October 2023, the program has successfully seen 160 patients across specialties such as psychiatric care for children and adolescents, developmental pediatrics, and endocrinology.



“Rolling out the circuit rider program has been a huge win for the 27th SOMDG, and I am very proud of our medical provides for thinking outside the box to implement this program here at Cannon,” said United States Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, commander of the 27th SOMDG. “The program has allowed us to increase accessibility to specialty providers, continue to support the needs of our patients and maximize the readiness required for Cannon’s high-tempo mission.”



This initiative has significantly improved access to care and operational efficiency. It has saved Air Force Special Operations Command over 1,400 man-hours that were expended by patients traveling outside the local area to receive care, and reduced travel voucher expenditures by $200,000. These savings have led to faster, more convenient care for service members and their families, eliminating the need for lengthy trips to surrounding areas and improving quality of life for Air Commandos and their families.



“We have seen travel reduction for patients who have to take hours out of their day going to Lubbock, Amarillo and Roswell for their medical appointments,” said Lt. Col. Rene Hinton, 27th SOMDG Chief of Medical Staff.



To date, the program has provided care to around 130 families, with notable improvements in access and efficiency. Exceptional Family Member Program denial rates have dropped from 38% in 2023 to just 10% this year, showcasing the program’s impact on meeting the specialized needs of military families.



Looking ahead, the 27th SOMDG is set to expand the Circuit Rider Program in 2025 by adding more specialty services. The 27th SOMDG is pursuing options for rheumatology and tele-audiology. This will help meet the growing healthcare needs of the base’s community, ensuring that service members on TRICARE prime and their families can access a broader range of expert care without needing to travel long distances.



“We are continuing to strengthen partnerships to provide even more care options,” said Hinton. “The Colorado Military Health System now provides one virtual neurology appointment weekly for active duty personnel, and will offer tele-dermatology consultations. The Naval Medical Center of San Diego will support tele-health options for child psychology starting in the first quarter of 2025.”



Active duty service members and families interested in the Circuit Rider Program should consult with their Primary Care Manager to determine if the program is appropriate for their medical needs. Referrals from Primary Care Managers are required for patients to be seen by Circuit Rider specialists.



For more information or questions about the Circuit Rider Program, contact your Primary Care Manager through the appointment line at 575-784-2278.