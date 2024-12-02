AMCOM, AMC commander talk priorities and strategic initiatives

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders delivered a command update Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders delivered a command update Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command on Dec. 4 on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. AMCOM commander, Maj. Gen Lori Robinson (right) discusses the recently refreshed AMCOM Campaign Plan, which directly supports AMC strategic objectives and aligns with Army-wide modernization goals. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders delivered a command update to Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command on Dec. 4 on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



AMC major subordinate command updates occur quarterly to inform the commander of initiatives and priorities, and to receive guidance and assistance. The MSCU was led by AMCOM commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, who underscored the command’s critical role in sustaining combat readiness and alignment with the AMC Campaign Plan.

In addition to the directors based at Redstone Arsenal, the command teams from AMCOM subordinate elements at Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas; Letterkenny Army Depot, Pennsylvania and the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command at Fort Novosel, Alabama, also participated remotely.

Before diving into the update, Mohan and Robinson recognized and presented coins to outstanding individuals and teams. Those recognized were AMCOM Program Analyst, Carla Landers; ACLC Quality Standardization Noncommissioned Officer, Staff Sgt. Kevin Gottfried; and LEAD Electronics Inspector, David Monn. Teams recognized were the Security Assistance Management Directorate Hawk Project Office and CCAD’s 4th Combat Aviation Depot Field Team.



“These individuals represent the best of AMCOM,” Mohan stated. “Their innovation and dedication ensure our mission success and readiness.”



The AMCOM team then transitioned to a detailed update on command strategic priorities and achievements.



Central to the update was the recently refreshed AMCOM Campaign Plan, which directly supports AMC strategic objectives and aligns with Army-wide modernization goals.



Robinson highlighted how the plan is built around four lines of effort – people, maintenance and sustainment readiness, modernization, and digital transformation – focusing on workforce investment, operational improvements and leveraging technology to sustain readiness.



The update focused on AMCOM’s ongoing initiatives, including budget strategy, digital transformation, depot modernization, and workforce development. Maj. Gen. Robinson emphasized two key focus areas during the briefing: budget, stressing the importance of being resource-informed as many challenges are tied to funding, and data analytics, which she described as a driving force behind the Army’s current operations.



AMCOM G-8 Heidi Lattuca, provided an overview of the FY25 budget strategy, emphasizing a balanced approach to maintaining readiness and modernization efforts.

Lattuca highlighted the command’s success in prioritizing limited resources to address high-impact areas.



“We’ve worked hard to ensure our FY25 budget reflects AMCOM’s mission priorities,” Lattuca said. “Our focus is on maximizing every dollar to sustain critical readiness while advancing modernization and innovation.”



Lisa Hirschler, Director of the Business Transformation Office, then outlined AMCOM’s digital transformation strategy and digital transformation initiatives.



Through BTO transformation initiatives, over 1,200 AMCOM personnel have completed data literacy courses, equipping the workforce with the skills needed to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.



“This isn’t just about adopting new tools – it’s about creating a culture of innovation,” Hirschler said. “We’re preparing our workforce to lead in a data-driven environment.”



“Digital transformation is about more than technology—it’s about culture and capability,” Robinson explained. “We’re equipping our workforce to lead in this evolving environment.”



capabilities such as advanced manufacturing and advanced analytics that have helped to streamline maintenance processes and improve operation efficiency.



CCAD recently saved the Army $150,000 by deploying its field team to perform structural evaluations on nine wind-damaged aircraft within eight days. Meanwhile, LEAD’s electronic inspectors ensured zero downtime by completing over 300 critical tool inspections ahead of schedule.



“These depots are more than facilities—they’re the backbone of our sustainment mission,” Mohan emphasized. “The work being done here represents the Army’s organic industrial base at its finest.”



Col. Tim Harloff, commander, ACLC, detailed initiatives aimed at improving readiness and training. Updates to maintenance process and the implementation of a wellness program have enhanced workforce morale and reduced downtown.



AMCOM Logistics Center Director Brian Wood provided updates highlighting ALC critical maintenance capabilities that enable building partner capacity in the European, Middle East, CENTCOM and Indo-Pacific theaters. He also discussed the importance of leveraging agile, scalable, globally employable maintenance capabilities for both U.S. and partner nations as well as addressing the corrosion repair and cold spray initiatives.



Discussions also addressed resource constraints and risk-based decision-making. Mohan highlighted the importance of elevating risks early to ensure AMC leaders can advocate effectively for resources at higher levels.



“We’re in an environment where every dollar matters, and every decision carries weight,” said Mohan. “Our role as leaders is to articulate these risks clearly so Army decision-makers can act with full awareness.”



Looking forward, AMCOM aims to continue expanding its modernization efforts, driving readiness and mission capability across all units. By integrating advanced technologies, refining processes, and investing in its workforce, the command is well-positioned to support the Army’s evolving needs.



Robinson concluded the update by emphasizing AMCOM’s unwavering commitment to the Army’s mission. “At AMCOM, we don’t just meet challenges—we exceed expectations,” she said. “Every initiative, every innovation, every individual effort contributes to a stronger, more capable Army.”



Mohan echoed Robinson’s sentiments, stating, “AMCOM is not just adapting to change—it’s driving it. Your efforts are shaping the future of Army readiness and sustainment.”