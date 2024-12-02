ZeroEyes technology helps detect potential firearm threats

Photo By Venessa Armenta | A Tyndall Hololab banner hangs in the Natural Disaster Recovery Division office at...... read more read more Photo By Venessa Armenta | A Tyndall Hololab banner hangs in the Natural Disaster Recovery Division office at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The Hololab allows operators to access the virtual base to explore the best use of facilities, view real-time conditions and run simulations, such as extreme weather and active shooter exercises to increase resiliency and decrease response times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta) see less | View Image Page

The rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base has set a precedent for innovation with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology being implemented across the installation. ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence system that detects potential firearm threats, is among some of the latest advancements being tested by the base.



Developed in 2018 by a team of technologists and U.S. Navy SEALs, ZeroEyes is an artificial intelligence software-based system that can be utilized with existing security cameras to provide a proactive approach to weapon detection. Rather than identifying the specific model or brand of weapon, the system detects its general shape, allowing it to identify even homemade weapons as long as they resemble a typical firearm. The system also considers the hand movements of the individual wielding the weapon to determine malicious intent.



"We have a lot of Security Forces members who carry firearms at their sides. It's not going to alert for that, but rather individuals holding it in a threatening manner as though they are preparing to use it," said Peter Sartori, Air Force Civil Engineering Center natural disaster recovery division program branch chief.



Once a threat is detected, the system sends a real-time alert to security teams, allowing them to determine if it was a false alarm or if law enforcement should be notified to act. The use of existing security cameras is critical as an image of the suspect is also captured and provided to emergency responders, eliminating the added complication of witness identification. In situations where people are trying to escape or call 911, they may struggle to describe the suspect, but with existing cameras in place, law enforcement can see exactly who the threat is. However, ZeroEyes does not use facial recognition, ensuring privacy while focusing on detecting dangerous actions.



Despite its effectiveness, the system has limitations. Objects such as tools and equipment can be misidentified as firearms, leading to false alarms. However, the technology is designed to be cautious. If something even remotely resembles a gun, the system sends an alert, which humans then review to confirm whether it's a real threat or a false alarm.

"We say the system is designed to have a human in the middle," said Mark Shackley, Air Force Civil Engineering Center natural disaster recovery division security forces program manager. "The A.I. runs the analytics to determine a possible threat, but it is up to a human to make the final determination."



Tyndall currently utilizes the ZeroEyes software throughout the installation in conjunction with existing security cameras; additionally, the technology has already been implemented in several schools across Florida. In the future, it may be expanded to more locations and military bases, as it has already caught the attention of other military installations, which are interested in utilizing the technology for their security needs. While the system is not flawless, even seconds saved during an emergency can be crucial in preventing loss of life.