New Technical Director for U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground named

    YUMA PROVING GROUND , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma native Ross Gwynn has been named as Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) new technical director.

    Prior to this position, Gwynn served as the Chief of the Aviation Systems & Electronic Test Division. His career at YPG began over 21 years ago, in June 2003 as an engineering intern at the YPG Aviation and Missile Systems Branch.

    He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, both from the University of Arizona.

    On Nov. 7, 2024, YPG Commander Col. John Nelson said in an email to the workforce, “Ross has a strong track record of technical competency, innovation and strategic leadership that will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our technical capabilities and deliver on our commitment to excellence.”

    As technical director Gwynn is responsible for technical testing and oversight of the Yuma Test Center in Yuma, Arizona, Arctic Region Test Center in Fort Greely, Alaska, and the Tropics Region Test Center in Panama and Suriname.

    Gwynn assumes the role following the passing of Larry Bracamonte in August.

