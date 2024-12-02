U.S. Navy Optimizes Basic Military Training Program to 9 Weeks

The U.S. Navy has announced an optimization of its Basic Military Training (BMT) program, reducing the training schedule from 10 weeks to nine weeks effective January 2025. This transition supports the Chief of Naval Operations’ (CNO) Navigation Plan 2024, emphasizing fleet readiness, training efficiency, and the preparation of mission-ready Sailors.



“Our focus is on delivering a streamlined yet robust training experience that equips our Sailors with the essential skills they need to succeed in the fleet,” said Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC). “This change will help us achieve that, providing a rigorous curriculum that ensures readiness while enabling Recruits to join the fleet faster.”



The revised BMT program reflects refinements to key training modules and a renewed emphasis on core competencies such as Warrior Toughness, Firefighting, Seamanship, and Watchstanding. The program will also continue to incorporate the Sailor for Life philosophy, aimed at fostering resilience, mental toughness, and leadership throughout a Sailor’s career. This restructured curriculum was informed by extensive feedback from Recruit Training Command (RTC) staff and training experts.



“From the deckplate to the classroom, our team has worked hard to identify efficiencies that uphold our high standards while advancing the CNO’s vision for a capable and ready Navy,” Mattingly added. “This optimization doesn’t just shorten the time-to-train; it enhances our Recruits’ ability to transition seamlessly into the fleet and contribute immediately.”



“Recruit Training Command is prepared to execute this change in support of the CNO’s Navigation Plan. Our mission remains to transform civilians into smartly disciplined, physically fit, basically trained Sailors who are ready for follow on training and service to the fleet,” said Capt. Kenneth Froberg, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command.



For families planning to attend Recruit graduation, please check www.bootcamp.navy.mil for travel guidelines and the latest graduation information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 09:54 Story ID: 487182 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Optimizes Basic Military Training Program to 9 Weeks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.