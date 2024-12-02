Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Corpsmen Support Community Emergency Preparedness Event

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Story by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) hosted a drive-through Routine Potassium Iodide (KI) Distribution Event. The event was supported by 11 corpsmen from Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River as they assisted and prepared for a similar Naval Air Station Patuxent River distribution event scheduled for early 2025. A total of 1,000 doses were dispensed. SMCHD routinely distributes KI tablets to county residents living or working within the 10-mile emergency protection zone (EPZ) of the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center for general community preparedness.

