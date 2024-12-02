Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Corpsmen Support Community Emergency Preparedness Event

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) hosted a drive-through Routine Potassium Iodide (KI) Distribution Event. The event was supported by 11 corpsmen from Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River as they assisted and prepared for a similar Naval Air Station Patuxent River distribution event scheduled for early 2025. A total of 1,000 doses were dispensed. SMCHD routinely distributes KI tablets to county residents living or working within the 10-mile emergency protection zone (EPZ) of the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center for general community preparedness.
