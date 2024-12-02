Army civilian protocol officer recognized for service at premier CBRNE formation

Photo By Marshall Mason | A U.S. Army civilian protocol officer was recognized for her service at the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | A U.S. Army civilian protocol officer was recognized for her service at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. Susan C. Persing, the protocol officer for the 20th CBRNE Command, was recently selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian protocol officer was recognized for her service at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Susan C. Persing, the protocol officer for the 20th CBRNE Command, was recently selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter.



Persing coordinates official events, visits and ceremonies for the one-of-a-kind command that supports joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and American civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Persing said she works to highlight the 20th CBRNE Command and forge stronger relationships with organizations.



“I take pride in ensuring everything runs smoothly, showcasing the professionalism and excellence of our command,” said Persing. “One of the most rewarding parts of my role is building strong relationships with our joint, interagency, and multinational partners, while respecting customs, courtesies and cultural traditions to strengthen our connections.”



A native of Salisbury, Maryland, Persing studied interior design at Southern Seminary College and Salisbury University.



“I joined US Airways as a flight attendant, an experience that allowed me to travel extensively and engage with diverse individuals,” said Persing. “I met my husband in 1995, and we married in 2005, later welcoming our daughter that same year. In 2008, I made the decision to retire from my career to focus on raising our daughter, Hannah, which has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”



Persing started her civil service career at the Perry Point VA Medical Center and moved to the 20th CBRNE Command in 2022 where she served at the CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity.



In January 2024, she became the 20th CBRNE Command protocol officer.



“I hope to continue growing my skills and expertise in protocol operations. I want to take on roles where I can make an even bigger impact — whether it’s improving how we plan and coordinate events, building stronger relationships with our joint, interagency and multinational partners, or mentoring the next generation of protocol officers and Army civilians,” said Persing. “My goal is to help create an organization that’s not only highly professional but also adaptable and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”



Persing said she welcomed the opportunity to serve her nation as a U.S. Army civilian, adding that people are what make the 20th CBRNE Command a great place to serve.



“I am motivated to serve my country by knowing that my contributions support the U.S. Army's mission to protect and defend the nation inspires me every day,” said Persing.



“I value the sense of purpose, teamwork and commitment to excellence that comes with being a U.S. Army civilian,” said Persing. “The best part of serving at the 20th CBRNE Command is working alongside such dedicated Soldiers and professionals who truly embody teamwork and camaraderie. The Command Group feels like a family, creating a supportive and collaborative environment where everyone is committed to the mission and to helping each other succeed.”