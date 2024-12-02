Indiana National Guard helps get water to southwest Indiana town

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard continues to support communities around the state when requested.



To help citizens in Jasonville area, Hoosier National Guard soldiers delivered a truck carrying potable water, an additional tank of potable water, a tent and a heater.



“This response is important because it shows that the state of Indiana is always ready to assist Hoosiers in their time of need,” said Lt. Col. Amy Hoover. “‘Always ready always there,’ it’s the motto of the Indiana National Guard, and this is an instance in which using our equipment we’re able to work with other agencies and departments to come together to provide a solution to the people of Jasonville.”



The Indiana National Guard worked with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to determine the right response for Jasonville after a fire destroyed the town’s water plant.



“It goes without saying that this is an absolute blessing,” said Jasonville Mayor Eric Shipman. “The National Guard came in and were able to take that water to our nursing home, to get water to people who couldn’t get out. It really did help. It was an absolute game changer.”



About 2,000 Hoosiers hail from Jasonville, but the town’s water plant provides water to more than 5,000 people who live in the surrounding communities.



Soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard train and prepare for these events. Experience is also a key, approximately 400 Guardsmen assisted with hurricane recovery and relief efforts earlier this year in North Carolina and Florida.



