Back-to-back Corps of Engineers Installation Stakeholder POY winners at Holston

Courtesy Photo | L to R: Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., 56th chief of engineers/commanding general,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | L to R: Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., 56th chief of engineers/commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presents Daniel Reed, an environmental protection specialist at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, with the Installation Stakeholder Professional of the Year award, alongside USACE’s Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick. see less | View Image Page

For the second straight year, a member of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s workforce has been named a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Installation Stakeholder Professional of the Year.



In 2023, Laura Peters, an environmental engineer at HSAAP, which is in Kingsport Tennessee, received the recognition. Daniel Reed, an environmental protection specialist, earned the honor in 2024.



“I was excited to learn that Daniel was selected to receive USACE Installation Stakeholder Professional of the Year,” said Scott Shelton, a supervisory chemical engineer at HSAAP. “Daniel’s efforts and partnership with USACE on multiple projects to address environmental issues will ensure Holston’s continued compliance with both existing and emerging environmental regulations.



“It is an honor to have two members of my staff win such a prestigious award in back-to-back years,” Shelton added. “The award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to ensure Holston continues to achieve its mission.”



Reed was surprised when he received an email a few months ago informing him that he had won but is thankful.



“I am very honored,” said Reed, who attended a national awards ceremony at USACE’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., in mid-November. “It was a very nice gesture.”



Reed’s educational journey began near HSAAP at East Tennessee State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science. He then received a master's degree in public administration with a focus on environmental policy from Texas State University, and Reed completed his doctorate in natural resources and environmental policy at the University of Tennessee.



Reed has spent the last eight years — five as a contractor and the past three as a government employee — at HSAAP, and his collaborations with the Corps have been extensive and involve numerous projects.



“We do a lot of work with the Corps here at Holston,” Reed said. “The Corps has quite a few projects — both in the design stage and in construction — and a lot of them are environmentally-focused projects.”



The New River water intake facility is one of the larger projects Reed has been assisting USACE with at HSAAP. Ground will likely be broken next fall on the new intake and pump house.



“It is such an important project for Holston, because it ensures compliance with the Clean Water Act,” Reed said. “It's also important because it creates redundancy for the installation, and it helps us be more resilient.



“At Holston, we use river water for cooling, as well as process water,” Reed added. “It really is the lifeblood of the installation.”



HSAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, is a government-owned, contractor-operated facility, which means the government owns the plant, but a contractor handles manufacturing. Research Department Explosive and High Melting Explosive for ammunition production and development is made at the plant.



JMC provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 arsenals, depots, and ammo plants across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force.