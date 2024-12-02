Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Woodcraft Shop (Shop 64) is a support shop that assists with any job requirements pertaining to wood. From keel blocks to cabinets, from cabinets to nuclear mockups, Shop 64 does what it takes in supporting NNSY’s mission to repair, modernize and inactivate the Navy’s ships and training platforms.

Shop 64 is broken into three sections. The cabinet shop section performs finer woodworking jobs such as building and repairing smaller nuclear mock ups which require tighter tolerances, repairing broken furniture, building new furniture, cupboards and cabinets, and renovating various spaces that require woodwork.

The second section, the mill, works with larger pieces of lumber. The mill is involved with docking and undocking ships and submarines, preparing keel blocks, and cutting all the wood block caps. The mill also builds engineered shipping crates for ship components sent out for repairs and engineered pallets.

To round out Shop 64, two locksmiths are part of the family-like team of the Woodcraft Shop. They service every surface craft and submarine, and the facilities at NNSY and Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia.

Shop 64 supports NNSY’s remote locations at Kesselring Site, West Milton, New York; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Kingsland, Georgia and the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Charleston, South Carolina.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 09:42 Story ID: 487167 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Woodcraft Shop (Shop 64), by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.