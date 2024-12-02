U.S. Special Operations Command and Swedish Forces Participate in Exercise Adamant Serpent 25

The faint rumbling of an aircraft could be heard somewhere in the distance. As the rumbling grew louder and louder, the aircraft parted the fog just above the tree line and scattered round-white parachutes throughout the skies of Sweden. Attached to those parachutes were Green Berets with 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). They glided seamlessly with ease and expertise, the air shifting the direction of the parachuters to the designated drop zone. The Green Berets, respective weapons in hand, assembled and made their way towards the first objective. This jump marked the beginning of their Exercise Adamant Serpent 25.



U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Swedish forces participated in Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 in Sweden Nov. 4 - 21, 2024. Adamant Serpent is a joint exercise that trains NATO allies on a variety of tactical maneuvers in geographically challenging locations. A team leader with the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) emphasized that the exercise demonstrates interoperability, readiness, and a strong partnership among Sweden and the U.S.



“Adamant Serpent, as well as all the other NATO exercises that we participate in, showcases the US commitment within NATO and also allows us at the strategic level to integrate and operate together all the way down to the tactical level; show what we are here for, what we are capable of, and understand how we fit together and operate alongside each other,” said the team leader.



U.S. SOF and Swedish forces practiced skills such as medical procedures, squad movement formations, and tactical movements while evading enemy fire. The joint forces also simultaneously trained in supply drop retrieval, tactical road landings, and mock patrols. The team sergeant with 3/10 SFG (A) elaborated on how training through Arctic conditions in the High North ensures a swift and effective response to possible threats that emerge in that region.



“The objective of this exercise is the interoperability of the U.S and Swedish forces,” said the team sergeant. “Their being NATO and operating together helps us understand how they tackle mission sets and see what we can bring to the table.”



Adamant Serpent is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise that has operated since 2021. It is an accumulation of all tactical training conducted in that year designed to demonstrate NATO's capability of operating within the Arctic region. This year's exercise spanned the entire country of Sweden.



“Adamant Serpent trains forces to operate effectively in the Arctic’s challenging winter weather conditions so they are ready to respond if threats emerge in the region,” said U.S. Army Col. Chris Brown, the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force exercise commander. “It’s critical for multinational and NATO special operations forces to train together to ensure they are ready and postured to deploy, fight, and win to meet today’s challenges.”

