    DHA Research & Engineering visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Courtesy Photo

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Dec. 10, 2024) - Dr. Sean Biggerstaff, principal deputy director, Research and Engineering Directorate, Defense Health Agency (DHA), joined by Deputy Director Matt Gray, visited with leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute to discussed prioritization of research priorities and the importance of building relationships in reference to funding of core capabilities and fiscal responsibilities.

    NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

