U.S. Navy SEALs Train with Indian MARCOS During Exercise SANGAM 2024

GOA, INDIA (Nov. 23, 2024) - U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators and Indian Navy Marine Commando (MARCOS) members completed a Joint Combined Exchange Training during Exercise SANGAM 2024 in Goa, India on Nov. 23, 2024.



The bilateral training incorporated critical skills such as emergency medical training, dive medicine, maritime interdiction operations and shipboard close quarters combat, over-the-beach maneuvers and direct-action raids.



“This training was invaluable, providing us with a deeper understanding of the capabilities of our Indian partners and allowing us to demonstrate how we can enhance our collaborative efforts,” said an NSW operator. “By recognizing their strengths and sharing our expertise, we can effectively strengthen and solidify our partnership.”



Exercise SANGAM 2024 provided NSW members a valuable opportunity to engage in more than just an exchange of operational capabilities. It facilitated a rich cultural exchange and allowed for the building of lasting friendships with MARCOS, India's elite maritime special operations unit. Through shared experiences and open dialogue, both teams established connections beyond professional collaboration, laying the foundation for enduring partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding.



“Getting to know our counterparts in the MARCOS from a cultural perspective enhanced our ability to exchange training on an operational perspective,” said another NSW operator. “This experience not only sharpened our skills but also deepened our partnership, enabling us to work together effectively and tackle any mission that comes our way.”



High-quality, realistic training is essential to maintaining and demonstrating the United States' commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and the U.S.-India partnership.



NSW is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. Furthermore, U.S. Special Operations Forces provide flexible responses to contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. Integral to this capability is a forward-deployed posture and continuous engagement with partner and ally forces, heightening mutual interoperability and regional expertise.

