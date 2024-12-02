Groundbreaking for clinic that will stand as a symbol of care, dedication, excellence at MCAS Miramar

Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (Dec. 10, 2024) — Col. R. Erik Herrmann, Commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (Dec. 10, 2024) — Col. R. Erik Herrmann, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Miramar (left), Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director, Naval Medical Center San Diego (center), and Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Elms, Defense Health Agency Project Manager (right), pose with ceremonial shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Branch Health Clinic renovation. The $107 million, multi-phase project will modernize the clinic to better serve Marines, Sailors, retirees, and their families with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

The Branch Health Clinic at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar celebrated a significant milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of a multi-phase renovation project to enhance the clinic’s infrastructure and improve healthcare services for service members and their families, Dec. 10.



The event brought together leaders from the Marine Corps, Navy Medicine, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and contractors, all underscoring the collaborative effort driving the ambitious initiative.



“This project reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare to those who serve and their loved ones,” said Cmdr. Joselyn Mercado-Abadie, Officer in Charge, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command San Diego, Detachment MCAS Miramar. “Today, we take an important step forward in ensuring the health and readiness of our Marines, Sailors, and their families.”



A Long-Awaited Transformation

The renovation of the clinic, a vision nearly a decade in the making, will unfold in four phases. It includes the construction of a new two-story clinic addition, a one-story laboratory and pharmacy, and the consolidation of specialty care services into a single, state-of-the-art facility.



“This is more than just bricks and mortar,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of Naval Medical Center San Diego. “It symbolizes the consolidation of all our service lines into one unified, modern facility where efficiency meets quality, and where our staff can provide the seamless, patient-centered care that our Marine Corps brothers and sisters deserve.”



Phased Construction and Continued Care

The first phase will involve erecting the new clinic addition while maintaining operations in existing spaces. Subsequent phases will focus on transitioning departments, demolishing outdated structures, and completing interior renovations.



“While the construction will disrupt our daily routines, I have no doubt the perseverance and strength of this team will ensure a successful outcome,” said Col. R. Erik Herrmann, MCAS Miramar Commanding Officer. “Today marks a big step forward in the advancement of care that these talented men and women perform daily.”



Herrmann also expressed gratitude for the team’s ongoing efforts and the community’s patience. “Every time I visit the Miramar Clinic, I am amazed by the dedication of our Sailors and civilians who work tirelessly to care for our warfighters and their families,” he said. “This project is a testament to their commitment and the progress we’re making to enhance readiness and well-being.”



Building a Stronger Force

The project reflects a commitment to modern military healthcare, emphasizing accessibility and excellence. When complete, the upgraded clinic will enhance the healthcare experience for active-duty service members, retirees, and their families.



“We’re building more than a clinic,” Adriano added. “We’re building a foundation for a healthier, stronger force, and community.”



Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Elms, on-site Project Officer for DHA, highlighted the collaborative effort required to bring the project to life. “This groundbreaking ceremony is a symbolic first step,” he said. “It will be through the continuous efforts and teamwork of the Marine Corps, Navy Medicine, NAVFAC, the DHA, our contractor partners, and all of you to fully realize the modernization of this building over the next few years.”



The $107 million project is expected to take approximately 3 years to complete. Despite the challenges of construction, the event marked a moment of optimism and progress for all involved.



“Thank you all for your patience as we move forward,” Adriano concluded. “Together, we celebrate this moment as this clinic comes to life and stands as a symbol of care, dedication, and excellence.”



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!