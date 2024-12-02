Medical group earns top marks from safety organization

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- The 673d Medical Group at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, has once again been recognized for its exceptional commitment to patient safety and quality care by earning an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade program. This marks the second consecutive period the 673d Medical Group has achieved this distinction, reflecting its sustained dedication to delivering safe and effective care.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their performance across more than 30 national patient safety measures. These measures evaluate hospital systems designed to prevent errors, accidents, injuries, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national nonprofit organization focused on promoting safety and transparency in health care.



"It’s transparency for our patients, showing we are doing the right things in order to take care of them and their families," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Amy Miller, the senior enlisted leader of the 673d MDG. "It shows this is a great place to come for your care and you can trust you’re going to be taken care of in a safe manner."



The 673d Medical Group is one of 15 military treatment facilities (MTFs) across the Military Health System (MHS), and one of only three Air Force facilities, to receive this prestigious grade. The MHS is the first federal health system to participate in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, enabling military facilities to publicly report their progress and compare their performance with civilian hospitals nationwide.



By participating in this program, the 673d Medical Group and other military hospitals reaffirm their commitment to delivering the highest standards of care to service members, retirees, and their families.



“It takes a true team effort to achieve such distinction from Leapfrog and the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and I am incredibly proud and honored to serve on this team,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, the director of the Defense Health Network Central and commander of the Air Force Medical Command Medical Readiness Alpha. “Thank you for keeping the bar set high for our valued patients. ”



The DHA, which oversees the MHS, provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries worldwide, managing over 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities. The 673d Medical Group’s achievement highlights its vital role within this global network and reinforces its dedication to the JBER community and the larger Department of Defense mission.



For more information on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, visit their website or contact DHA Media Relations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 19:45 Story ID: 487145 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical group earns top marks from safety organization, by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.