Tree Lighting Ceremony illuminates the holidays at NHB

The holiday season at Naval Hospital Bremerton for decades has been a time when a number of active duty staff have been absent.



Not from their appointed place of duty at the military treatment facility. They’ve been called away on deployment.



Not much has changed over the years.



NHB has kept a symbolic light on for them over the holidays, signifying with the command’s annual tree lighting ceremony.



The approximately 20 staff members who are currently deployed as a ready medical force to help ensure there’s a medically ready force were recognized, December 10, 2024.



“Moving into this season, there’s time for friends, family, and fellowship as we celebrate the holiday that is important to you. We also remember those who are not here with us for the holiday season. We can have their memory with us during this time,” said Capt. Karli Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer.



NMRTC Bremerton officers and enlisted personnel are currently assigned at several locales across the U.S., supporting humanitarian assistance, civic action and disaster relief needs, engaged in maritime operations, providing expeditionary medicine at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



The tree-lighting is a long-established custom representing light, faith and hope which embodies the entire ceremony. The lights which adorn the tree are reminders of how the light of faith can dispel the darkness of a person’s fears, uncertainty and isolation. The tree itself, with the branches arching towards the heavens, has been a sign of faith for many throughout the ages. As a ‘tree of life,’ it endures the seasonal cycle from life to death to life again, inviting those attending to experience the spiritual renewal and hope that the holidays offer.



The command’s ceremony also included a visit by Santa, courtesy of Cris Larsen, notable local civic leader active with the Bremerton Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Festival.



“Yes! Santa is here to help us with the tree lighting, and I will get my picture taking with Santa Claus,” exclaimed Lepore.



“Coming here and taking part of this is just the best. The staff here are top notch. I can’t say enough how special and thankful we are to have these Sailors part of our community,” Larsen shared as he embarked on a whirlwind tour of the command sharing holiday greetings – and photo ops – with many staff, as well as several curious children of visiting parents.



The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season, leaving a continuous light on for those still deployed and helping others in need.