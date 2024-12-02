Students honor veterans

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Ellis D. Parker Elementary School held a schoolwide program to honor veterans Nov. 7, 2024. The program was organized by media teacher, Mr. Robert Amuso, and was attended by all students in grades pre-k through grade six. Many parents attended and all Veterans were recognized in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 Story ID: 487132 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US