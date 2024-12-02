Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students honor veterans

    Students honor veterans

    Ellis D. Parker Elementary School students raise their flags while singing "God...

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Ellis D. Parker Elementary School held a schoolwide program to honor veterans Nov. 7, 2024. The program was organized by media teacher, Mr. Robert Amuso, and was attended by all students in grades pre-k through grade six. Many parents attended and all Veterans were recognized in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 16:55
    Story ID: 487132
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
