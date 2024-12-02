Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair

    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair

    Photo By Senior Airman Miyah Gray | Juniper, an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Fair participant, witnesses air...... read more read more

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship team hosted an aviation fair at Altus Junior High School in Altus, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event showcased a variety of Air Force career opportunities, from pilots and firefighters to STEM-focused roles such as weather specialists, inspiring students to explore aviation and STEM careers. By fostering a partnership between Altus Air Force Base and the local community, the fair encouraged the next generation of Airmen to see their place in these fields. As part of the AIM Wing program, the event aimed to inspire future leaders through mentorship, highlighting the diverse groups in local schools and showing them that they have a role in the Air Force community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 16:32
    Story ID: 487131
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair
    Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIM
    community
    97 AMW
    aviation inspiration mentorship
    aviation fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download