Altus AFB inspires future aviators at AIM fair

The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship team hosted an aviation fair at Altus Junior High School in Altus, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event showcased a variety of Air Force career opportunities, from pilots and firefighters to STEM-focused roles such as weather specialists, inspiring students to explore aviation and STEM careers. By fostering a partnership between Altus Air Force Base and the local community, the fair encouraged the next generation of Airmen to see their place in these fields. As part of the AIM Wing program, the event aimed to inspire future leaders through mentorship, highlighting the diverse groups in local schools and showing them that they have a role in the Air Force community.

