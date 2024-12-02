Hurlburt Field Tree Lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.— Airmen and their families kicked off the holiday season with the annual Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting ceremony held at the Memorial Air Park at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024.



The event is hosted each year to bring the Hurlburt community together, encouraging connection and inclusion during the holiday season.



“We’re creating a safe space for people to come out and enjoy time with friends and family,” said Kari Rosett, 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron Community Center director. “No matter what you celebrate, or what you believe in, we have something for everyone.”



During the event, many members of the Hurlburt community engaged in festive activities including crafts at Santa’s workshop, kid’s face painting and free hot cocoa.



Capt. Erinika Syring, assigned to Hurlburt Field and an attendee of the event, noted that gatherings like this provide an opportunity to foster connection and fellowship.



“This is especially important for those who may be separated from family and friends during this time of year, whether temporarily or permanently,” Syring explained. “By attending the ceremony, we are telling each other – we are here for you.”



The success of the event was made possible by the collaboration and dedication of multiple units across base, working together seamlessly to ensure the tree lighting and festive activities were a triumph, Rosett added.



“My family got super pumped during the countdown to light the tree, so much so that my children started screaming numbers along with the other children,” Syring noted. “That was the first time they had been a part of something like that … the event was a hit for my family.”



The tree will remain at the Memorial Air Park for the duration of the month and can be viewed by the community during the park's open hours.

