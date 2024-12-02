SWIFT Nutrition Class Boosts Airman Performance

Airmen from Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, gathered for a nutrition class hosted by the New Hampshire National Guard’s Soldier Wellness and Individual Fitness Training (SWIFT) Program, Dec. 6.



The session, led by licensed dietitian nutritionist Heather Taylor, is part of a statewide initiative to enhance the physical performance and overall health of New Hampshire Army and Air National Guardsmen. The SWIFT Program focuses on educating service members about the value of personalized nutrition plans while also providing physical performance training.



“We want to treat them as performance athletes,” Taylor explained. “They deserve it. Their body is on the line every day and we need to support them.”



The class highlighted several key concepts, including natural hormone regulation, the importance of maintaining a healthy stomach microbiome and the benefits of mindful eating practices.



The SWIFT Program is open to all members of the New Hampshire Air National Guard and offers a range of services designed to promote peak performance, including:



- Nutrition counseling tailored to individual needs.



- Nutritional accountability through an app connecting you directly to Taylor



- Physical fitness training with expert guidance.



For more information and to access SWIFT services, contact a member of the SWIFT team. Contact information is available on bulletin boards across Pease, or contact your supervisor.

