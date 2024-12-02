Maryland National Guard Hosts 250th Annual Pass in Review for the 175th Infantry Regiment

Courtesy Photo | The Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment commemorated their 250th anniversary with a Pass in Review on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Dundalk Readiness Center. The historic ceremony celebrated the regiment’s legacy as one of the oldest and most distinguished units in the U.S. Army, tracing its roots back to the Baltimore Independent Cadets of 1774. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tyrell Boyd) see less | View Image Page

DUNDALK, Md. – The Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment commemorated their 250th anniversary with a Pass in Review on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Dundalk Readiness Center. The historic ceremony celebrated the regiment’s legacy as one of the oldest and most distinguished units in the U.S. Army, tracing its roots back to the Baltimore Independent Cadets of 1774.



The Pass in Review showcased Soldiers of the 1-175th Infantry Regiment marching in formation before senior Maryland Army National Guard leaders, including Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland, and Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins, the assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard. Distinguished guests and members of the 175th Infantry Regiment Association were also in attendance.



“The 175th Infantry Regiment has a lineage of extraordinary service to Maryland and the nation, from the American Revolution to modern-day deployments,” said Maj. Gen. Birckhead during her remarks. “Today’s ceremony honors not only our history but the commitment of our Soldiers to preserving freedom.”



The event featured musical performances by the Maryland Army National Guard’s 229th Army Band and included a traditional inspection of the troops, remarks by senior leaders, and the induction of honorary members into the regiment.



The 175th Infantry Regiment has a long history of defending American ideals. From its heroic actions at the Battle of Long Island in 1776, where it enabled Gen. George Washington’s forces to escape, to its critical role in the War of 1812’s Battle of North Point, the regiment has shaped key moments in U.S. history. It also served with distinction during the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, where it landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day as part of the 29th Infantry Division. More recently, the 1-175th deployed in support of Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai Peninsula.



Attendees at the ceremony reflected on the regiment’s dedication and the enduring bond between the Maryland National Guard and the communities it serves. The 1-175th Infantry Regiment has supported both federal and state missions, including the State Partnership Program, fostering global relationships with Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as responding to domestic challenges such as civil unrest, natural disasters, and COVID-19 relief efforts. These critical missions align with the broader Maryland Army National Guard’s enduring commitment to serving its community and nation.



“The Soldiers of the 1-175th exemplify what it means to serve with honor and distinction,” said Collins. “Their contributions past and present ensure that the legacy of this historic regiment continues to inspire future generations.”



The 250th Annual Pass in Review also serves as a prelude to the bicentennial of the War of 1812, reinforcing the 175th Infantry Regiment’s critical role in defending Baltimore during that conflict.

