IN A FIRST, BALLISTIC MISSILE INTERCEPT SUCCESSFULLY CONDUCTED FROM GUAM

The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from Guam.



During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.



Designated Flight Experiment Mission-02, today’s event marks a pivotal step taken in defense of Guam initiatives and partnerships and provides critical support to the overall concept, requirements validation, data-gathering and model maturation for the future Guam Defense System (GDS). The future is focused on defending Guam and protecting forces from any potential regional missile threats.



“This is a tremendous group effort and provides a glimpse of how organizations within the Department of Defense have come together to defend our homeland Guam now and in the future,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins. “Collectively, we will use this to build upon and validate joint tracking architecture and integrated air and missile defense capabilities for Guam. Thanks to all of those involved, especially the people and government of Guam.”



“Today’s flight test is a critical milestone in the defense of Guam and the region,” Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia Rear Adm. Greg Huffman said. “It confirmed our ability to detect, track, and engage a target missile in flight, increasing our readiness to defend against evolving adversary threats. The event’s success is a testament to the incredible work of the team both within the DoD and the Government of Guam.”



FEM-02 is the first demonstration from Guam as part of the long-term initiative for the defense of Guam and will inform the larger effort to develop, install and operate GDS, which would be comprised of a combination of DoD service components working together to provide an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system. Together the DoD service components would develop and deploy a persistent layered integrated air and missile defense capability.



Within the context of homeland defense, a top priority for the Department of Defense, Guam is also a strategic location for sustaining and maintaining United States military presence, deterring adversaries, responding to crises, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information on MDA’s role in the Defense of Guam, visit https://www.mda.mil/system/guamft/



Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024