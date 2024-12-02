University of Southern Florida welcomes Navy leadership to forge stronger medical ties

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Navy Medicine leadership and Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami meet with University of South Florida (USF) key leadership during a visit to the Tampa campus, Dec. 4, 2024. USF hosted Navy Medicine leadership and NTAG Miami Sailors for an opportunity to engage with students, highlight the benefits of naval service, and strengthen their partnership. Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

The University of South Florida (USF) hosted the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin K. Via and Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami on Dec. 4, 2024, bringing together leadership from both organizations to engage students, highlight the benefits of naval service, and build lasting partnerships across all campuses.



Via and his Navy Medicine team met with key USF leaders in a series of meetings across the Tampa campuses to reinforce shared information and strengthen the partnership between the university and the Navy.



The discussion covered various opportunities, including missed ones, and focused on ways to enhance current strategies for increasing the Navy's presence on campus and improving access to information for students. Additionally, they explored scholarships and other initiatives to support students pursuing careers in Navy Medicine.



“It was such a delight and pleasure to host the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and team today,” said USF President Rhea Law, JD. “We look forward to collaborating together in the future.”



Navy medical program recruiters from NTAG Miami were on hand to answer any questions about the application process. Furthermore, the engagement established direct lines of communication between Via and USF students, offering a rare platform for inquiries and meaningful dialogue.



“We appreciate the opportunity to talk to some of the nursing and medical students,” said Via about the face-to-face time.



He shared with nursing students the value of presentations and dialogue exchanges like these.



“It’s ensuring that they recognize what the military offers for careers in the medical professions across the entire allied fields from our enlisted corpsmen all the way up to our anesthesiologists.”



The audience chuckled, aware of his professional training and background as an anesthesiologist.

Via highlighted the value of hearing from a practicing professional with firsthand experience, particularly from a military perspective. He stressed the importance of addressing inquiries and clearing up misconceptions about a medical career in the Navy.

Whether stateside at a hospital or abroad on a warship, Sailors in Navy medical roles are the backbone of the fleet. From emergency medicine to forensic toxicology, Navy medical careers span a wide range of specialties. Navy Medical healthcare professionals specialize in particular career fields, such as nursing or dentistry, who ensure the health and well-being of every Sailor or Maine, and their family members around the world.

The role of Navy Medicine in preserving the health and readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps has never been greater or more critical. The Navy takes the expertise of students like those at USF and elevates their training to the next level, preparing them to make a lasting impact on those in need.



One USF College of Nursing student, Taylor Robinson, who was accepted into the Navy’s 2024 Nurse Candidate Program, explained why joining the Navy was the clear choice for her.



“I believe I have the vocational fit for nursing, as well an alignment with the Navy core values,” said Robinson, who grew up in Brandon, Florida, and who will be graduating in August of 2024. “I grew up in a military family and I think that really sparked my interest in military life and solidified my decision to join the Navy. I knew enough about the lifestyle to venture into that realm, and it gave me an advantage that most people don’t have access to.”

While Robinson's story may not be unique to every student, it highlights the importance of sharing insights from professionals to prospective ones. This exchange of information plays a crucial role in helping students understand the opportunities and realities of careers in Navy Medicine, ultimately preparing them to make informed decisions and lasting impacts.

As a highlight of the USF visit, NTAG Miami Sailors showcased one of their own. In a private ceremony on campus, Via administered the oath of office to Lt.j.g. Hunter Spencer, a Tampa resident and newly commissioned Navy critical care nurse officer, officially welcoming him into the fleet.



“The oath of office was a humbling experience, especially since it was administered by the admiral,” said Hunter. “I feel honored that he took the time to do so for me. I look forward to my career as a Navy officer and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream!”



