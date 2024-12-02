ACC leaders visit command’s sole C2 wing

Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Maj. Warren Stirgus, 505th Training Squadron director of operations,...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Maj. Warren Stirgus, 505th Training Squadron director of operations, welcomes Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, to the air operations center formal training unit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 14, 2024. The 505th TRS provides foundational air component training for joint and coalition warfighters to integrate and execute operational-level command and control of airpower across multiple domains. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited the 505th Command and Control Wing, Nov. 14. Wilsbach and Wolfe were accompanied by their spouses, Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach and Dr. Doniel Wolfe.



As ACC’s only operational command and control wing, the 505th CCW is responsible for ensuring initial and advanced C2 training, exercise execution, testing and experimentation, and developing tactics, techniques and procedures.



“The business of today is deterrence,” Wilsbach said. “It’s clear that the 505th Command and Control Wing has embraced and is running with that mentality.”



The 505th CCW is integrating initial and advanced C2 graduates, Blue and Virtual Flag exercises, Agile Combat Employment, and testing and experimentation, into future iterations of Bamboo Eagle to deliver combat capabilities the Air Force needs in the era of Great Power Competition.

“They are providing 400-level training to the joint force and coalition partners by integrating the challenges of Agile Combat Employment and the synchronization of multi-domain effects in a combat-representative live, virtual, and constructive environment – of the scope and scale of a high-end conflict with China,” Wilsbach said.



COMACC emphasized the importance of exercises like Bamboo Eagle, that test all-domain combat power generation from disaggregated basing locations and provided an opportunity for Airmen to prepare ahead of an upcoming series of Air Force-level exercise that will provide unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training.



“ACE is more of a mindset and, fundamentally, it’s something our Airmen do every day,” Wolfe said. “Do what you need to do for your specialty, then look up and out at what’s going on around you – what impact might make everybody’s life easier at the end of the day – and do it.”



Wilsbach and Wolfe also used the day to recognize the hard work and dedication of Airmen, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the Air Force and the nation.



Speaking at an all call, Wilsbach underscored the significance of creating dilemmas for our adversaries through ACE.



“ACE changes the way we train and exercise,” Wilsbach said. “Rather than being satisfied with where we are, we will stretch our goals, take measured risks, and do what needs to be done. We don’t fail.”



Highlighting ACC’s motto of "Mission First, People Always," the command team took the time to meet with the Exceptional Family Military Program’s Neurodiversity Team, Air Force Special Operations Command Women’s Initiative Team, Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, Military and Family Readiness Center, Child Development Center/Youth Center, and Base Housing, to find out how Hurlburt is fostering spouse inclusivity and family wellness.