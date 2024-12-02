Army HRC Eases Access to Transition Assistance Program Initiatives

There’s more good news for Soldiers as they consider options for transition into a successful civilian career field during the last six months of their active-duty service.



Transition Assistance Program (TAP) officials at U.S. Army Human Resources Command recently announced that the first General Officer or a member of the Senior Executive Service-equivalent in the Soldier’s chain of command can approve participation for Career Skills Programs, DoD SkillBridge programs and individual internships.



The change applies to those CSPs, DoD SBs and internships that take 120-180 days to complete, according to the announcement in MILPER Message 24-486.



“The Army Career Skills Program (CSP) is an opportunity for Soldiers to receive employment skills and on-the-job training, as well as participate in internships and apprenticeships with industry partners during the last 180 days of service,” said Lt. Col. Adia H. Terry, Chief, Transition Policy Branch.



Officials stress that the Transition Assistance Program office is always looking to improve and make the process as effective and efficient as possible for those who elect to participate in a CSP every year.



“CSP is designed to assist [the Soldier] bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment, making the transition as smooth and successful as possible” Terry added.



Prior to the change, applications for programs exceeding 120 days required approval by the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff/G1 (Personnel).



"The Army TAP office adjusted the approval authority for longer CSP/SBs to the first GO in a Soldier's chain of command to ensure the local commander has more control and visibility in regard to unit readiness and the Soldier has more command support," said Elena Knyshev, PhD, a Transition Policy Analyst within HRC’s Adjutant General Directorate.



Over the past five years, the CSP portfolio maintained a steady annual participation rate of approximately 10,000 Soldiers, or 10% of all Soldiers who transition out of the Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:54 Story ID: 487112 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army HRC Eases Access to Transition Assistance Program Initiatives, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.