Governor Glenn Youngkin attends Holiday Helper Open House to help bring joy to military families

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn A. Youngkin was among the guests of honor Dec. 6 at the Holiday Helper Association’s open house.

“What an honor it is today to be here with all of you today celebrating the fact and recognizing that the men and women that serve in our esteemed military are also moms and dads,” Youngkin said. “Therefore, we come together as a community to enable them to fulfill that role in an extraordinary way.”

Holiday Helper is a command-approved, volunteer supported, Fort Gregg-Adams-based non-profit organization with a goal to support “all branches of service, including National Guard and Reservist military members, wounded warriors, retirees, widows, survivors, veterans and their families in need,” according to its website.

Established 23 years ago, Holiday Helper provides for those in need during the holiday season. Troops are allowed shop free of charge from the vast selection of age-appropriate toys, stocking stuffers, board games, stuffed animals and books – all donated by community members, civic organizations, and businesses.

Joining Youngkin at the open house was Col. Daniel J. Duncan Combined Arms Support Command deputy commanding officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior enlisted leader; Col. Richard Bendelewski, garrison commander; Craig Crenshaw, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs; Michael P. Flanagan, Virginia (South) Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; and roughly 40 other distinguished military and civilian guests.

“On behalf of Fort Gregg-Adams, welcome and thank you to all of leaders and community partners who came out today,” Duncan said.

Laughter erupted in the room as Duncan added that those in attendance who braved the cold the night before during the Grand Illumination Ceremony got bonus points.

This holiday season, the toy and gift selection included 200 bicycles and tricycles, a brand-new enlarged library with over 1,500 books, laptops, multiple shelves of infant and toddler toys, books, toy trucks and race cars, puzzles, dolls and board games. The fully stocked shelves of the toy warehouse awaited the Soldiers who will give these toys as presents to their families.

“101 of the 200 bikes you see here today were assembled and donated as well as donated by one of our donor organizations, said Carlton Branch, Holiday Helper Association president. “Holiday Helper would not be possible without all of our wonderful donor organizations.”

Next, Holiday Helper will host a two-day shopping event where troops will be able to choose from an inventory valued at more than $50,000.

“The Holiday Helper team will also be supporting several hundred service members unable to return home this holiday season by assembling holiday bags filled with cards, goodies, and other items provided by our committee of donors,” said Branch.

The event is made possible solely through volunteers, from the HHA board of directors to community members, civic organizations and local surrounding businesses who make donations to help with stocking the toy store’s shelves.

“The military at Fort Gregg-Adams are truly fortunate to have the support of our neighboring communities,” said Susan Garling, Holiday Helper Association board member.

Holiday Helper, and the volunteers who make the event possible, embody the true meaning of the holiday spirit and seek to inspire joy to as many families as possible during the holiday season.

“The outpouring support shown for our military through Holiday Helper has been inspiring and we are so excited for our upcoming shopping days to begin,” added Garling.

For more information about Holiday Helper, visit www.holidayhelperassociation.com

