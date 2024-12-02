Military Sealift Command Takes Delivery of USNS Robert F. Kennedy

Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 8) was delivered to Military Sealift Command (MSC) today, in San Diego, Calif.



The 746 foot Kennedy is the fourth ship in the John Lewis-class previously known as the TAO(X). This class of oilers has the ability to carry 162,000 barrels of diesel ship fuel, aviation fuel and dry stores cargo. The upgraded oiler is built with double hulls to protect against oil spills and strengthened cargo and ballast tanks. The Lewis-class of oilers will replace the current Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oilers as they age out of the MSC fleet. Kennedy was built and christened at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego.



The ship honors Robert F. Kennedy, an American lawyer and politician who served as the 64th United States Attorney General from January 1961 to September 1964, during his brother John F. Kennedy’s presidency, where he advocated for the civil rights movement, fought against organized crime and the Mafia, and involvement in U.S. foreign policy related to Cuba. Following his tenure as Attorney General, he served as a U.S. Senator from New York. In 1968, Robert Kennedy was considered a frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. During a campaign event in Los Angeles, in June of that year, he was assassinated. A prominent member of the Democratic Party, Robert Kennedy has come to be viewed by some historians as an icon of modern American liberalism.



Following testing and various qualifications and inspection, Kennedy will become operational and will deploy in support of national defense missions throughout the world.

