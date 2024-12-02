North Carolina Senator Ted Budd Visits Weapons Training Battalion

Photo By Lance Cpl. Joshua Barker | U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, left, from North Carolina, receives magazines from U.S. Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Joshua Barker | U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, left, from North Carolina, receives magazines from U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Porter, Deputy Director, Advanced Marksmanship Training Company, at Ironman Range, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 5, 2024. The purpose of the visit was to show the senator and his staff some of the initiatives that the Marine Corps is pursuing to increase small-arms lethality and provide them with familiarization with the M18 service pistol, M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, and the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Barker) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – On December 5, 2024, Weapons Training Battalion, Training Command, welcomed North Carolina Senator Ted Budd and members of his staff to an orientation on Marine Corps small arms training and marksmanship programs. During his visit, Senator Budd fired the M18 pistol, completed the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment (IMA), and received briefings on initiatives to enhance small arms lethality.



Senator Budd was trained on the M18 service pistol and the Combat Pistol Program, qualifying as a sharpshooter. Following his qualification, Captain Philip Williams and Gunnery Sergeant Jude Stewart provided a detailed overview of the IMA’s history, evolution, and the development of the Joint Marksmanship Assessment Package (JMAP). Captain Williams demonstrated the IMA, after which Senator Budd participated in the course of fire.



Discussions throughout the visit emphasized the value of the Marksmanship Campaign Plan (MCP) and its integration of the JMAP. These tools objectively assess Marines' small arms proficiency, improving individual and unit lethality. Senator Budd praised these advancements, noting the critical importance of maintaining superior capabilities to outpace adversaries.



“It was a true honor to visit and train with the Marines of Weapons Training Battalion at Quantico. They are a testament to the professionalism and skill shown throughout our Armed Forces. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will continue to work to keep the U.S. Military the most lethal fighting force in the world.” Said Senator Budd



The MCP introduces clear, measurable definitions of lethality, leveraging the S.P.E.A.R. model to evaluate individual performance in combat scenarios. By integrating the JMAP interface, Marines can track their progress, identify areas for improvement, and enhance their overall combat effectiveness.



Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric M. Smith emphasized this vision in his 39th Commandant’s Planning Guidance (August 2024), stating, "Everything we do as a Service must possess a singular focus on maximizing lethality on the battlefield." The Commandant’s guidance outlines strategies to integrate advanced technologies, multi-domain operations, and agile decision-making to maintain the Corps' dominance in any combat environment.



As the Marine Corps continues to evolve, Training and Education Command (TECOM) remains at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements in training and education that measurably enhance combat readiness. These efforts ensure America’s Marines remain the world’s premier fighting force, prepared to meet emerging threats and challenges.