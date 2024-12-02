‘Warrior Medics’ command team: 'Take care of each other during holidays'

[PINELLAS PARK, Fla.] The Army Reserve Medical Command command team released its 2024 Holiday Message Dec. 8 with a special emphasis on Soldiers taking care of Soldiers during the winter holiday season.



“During this holiday season and upcoming New Year, we the command team of Army Reserve Medical Command would like to thank you our ‘Warrior Medics’ for your tireless efforts and contributions both at home and abroad,” said Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, who took command of AR-MEDCOM in April.



“Our team has done some amazing things during this last year, and I know to expect much more in the coming year,” Yost said. “We must all continue to learn and grow in our profession and lives--be the change you want to see in others.”



The commanding general said Warrior Medics are held to a high standard.

“Remember, you are the linchpin of the Army Medicine enterprise. You set the example and lead the way. I'm excited to see what you can do,” he said.



“Thank you again for all that you do to execute, support and lead. Enjoy the holiday season--see and reflect on all the positive things in your lives and all the good things the world has to offer with you in it,” he said.



“This year, we, the officers warn officers, enlisted civilians and contractors of AR-MEDCOM have collectively evolved in our approach in Army medicine and our support of the Army medical enterprise,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 LaTonya Y. Pettigrew, the senior warrant officer advisor to the commanding general.



Pettigrew said the command team appreciates the challenges as the Army executes its posture transition from counterinsurgency to large-scale combat operations.



“As the transformational shift from COIN to LSCO continues to expand, we've adapted our methods and technologies to ensure the optimal spectrum of military medical care. This holiday season, the AR-MEDCOM team celebrates you, our Warrior Medics. Thank you again. Strength and Knowledge.”



Command Sgt. Maj. John F. Hilton said the holidays are a time of joy and vigilance.



“We encourage all of you to take a breather this holiday season and cherish the time spent with your families and friends,” said the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general.



“Have fun and enjoy this time of relaxation with safety considerations in mind,” Hilton said. “Take care of not only yourselves but your subordinates and leaders as well—also take care of the peers to your left and right.”



Hilton said Soldiers need to take care of things at home, too.



“Emphasize taking care of yourselves and your family as well,” he said.



“Ask your fellow Warrior Medics what their plans are for this holiday season and ensure that they're well accommodated during this time,” he said.



Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host told the Warrior Medics to continue to grow as professionals in the New Year.



“As the year comes to an end and we begin the holiday season, I thank the AR-MEDCOM officers, NCOs, and civilians for their hard work and commitment throughout the year,” the general said.



“Hoping this holiday season brings you health and prosperity,” she said. “May you find peace and joy through shared moments with your family and friends during this time.”



Marrast Host said it was also the season of gratitude.



“Be sure to thank those who have passed the test of time for their past and continued support of you, support of the Army and support of the mission,” she said.



“Always be safe and reach out to a battle buddy and to others to secure their safety.”

