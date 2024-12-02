Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Savannah District holds Camp Butner Formerly Used Defense Site public meeting

    BUTNER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Story by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Camp Butner encompasses approximately 40,384 acres in Granville, Person, and Durham counties. Following the World War II, the camp was closed, and the property was conveyed to the Army National Guard, the state of North Carolina, local municipalities, and private owners. To learn more about Camp Butner, visit https://www.sas.usace.army.mil/Missions/Formerly-Used-Defense-Sites/Camp-Butner/

